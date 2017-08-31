Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Toms Talk-In  (Read 699 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 04:33:01 PM »
Brown bread
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:14:34 PM »
This the TFM gadge who got caught with a load of pics of kids?
boro_boro_boro

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:39:05 PM »
Hopefully the dirty nonce was found swinging from the end of a rope.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:16:06 PM »
One less  :like:
towz
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 PM »
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 PM »
Couldn't have happened to a nicer fella . . . Not ony a condescending smug cunt,
Fucking nonce as well.
Oldfield
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 PM »
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins

Alot like you and antisemitism mate......

 klins :basil: monkey
towz
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:48:01 PM »
You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU
boro_boro_boro

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 PM »
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins

If they are that fucked in the head to like kids in a sexual way then the only treatment is to be dancing from the end of a rope
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:01:38 AM »
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins
WHAT WAS HIS THOUGHTS ON CAMEL SEX  klins
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:48:51 AM »
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins
WHAT WAS HIS THOUGHTS ON CAMEL SEX  klins

I NEVER ASKED HIM, WHY ARE YOU ALL SO INTERESTED IN BESTIALITY ON HERE
Don pepe
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:29:31 AM »
He was baddad before baddad - before message boards and the internet phone ins were pretty popular and that cunt loved nothing more than cutting people off. Smug condescending twat - I didnt know he was a nonce too

More of a hames whale man myself
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:07:40 AM »
Hamas Whale?

Tory Cunt
Don pepe
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:31:53 AM »
Hamas Whale?



Yeah he was a Palestine James whale rip off
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:35:06 AM »
THERE'S A COUPLE OF POSTERS MISSING OFF HERE  👍🤔🙄
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Oldfield
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:30:17 PM »
You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU

Already done that my racist friend ..... on multiple occasions

Now Mr Steicher about your jew hatred ........ how ya enjoying Labours libel bankruptcy?  Corbyns next.....

Now back in your muslim shithole
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:32:18 PM »
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins

If they are that fucked in the head to like kids in a sexual way then the only treatment is to be dancing from the end of a rope

Anyone over the age of 15 who listens to TFM should be dancing from the end of a rope too.
towz
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:27:37 PM »
You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU

Already done that my racist friend ..... on multiple occasions

Now Mr Steicher about your jew hatred ........ how ya enjoying Labours libel bankruptcy?  Corbyns next.....

Now back in your muslim shithole

You haven't like, never. And who the fuck is Mr Steicher?  charles
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:58:41 PM »
He was baddad before baddad - before message boards and the internet phone ins were pretty popular and that cunt loved nothing more than cutting people off. Smug condescending twat - I didnt know he was a nonce too

Pity he didn't end up in the big house like . . .

Getting his self-righteous arse bummed of him, by Mr Big 👍
