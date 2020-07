El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 598





Posts: 42 598 Tomís Talk-In « on: Yesterday at 04:33:01 PM » Brown bread Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 578



UTB





Posts: 9 578UTB Re: Tomís Talk-In « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:14:34 PM » This the TFM gadge who got caught with a load of pics of kids? Logged

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 10





Posts: 10 Re: Tomís Talk-In « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:39:05 PM » Hopefully the dirty nonce was found swinging from the end of a rope. Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 725





Posts: 8 725 Re: Tomís Talk-In « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 PM » I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much Logged

Atomic Dog

Online



Posts: 86





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 86Bow Wow Wow Re: Tomís Talk-In « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 PM » Couldn't have happened to a nicer fella . . . Not ony a condescending smug cunt,

Fucking nonce as well.



Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 866







Posts: 866 Re: Tomís Talk-In « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:26:26 PM

I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much

Alot like you and antisemitism mate......



Alot like you and antisemitism mate...... Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 725





Posts: 8 725 Re: Tomís Talk-In « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:48:01 PM » You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU Logged

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 10





Posts: 10 Re: Tomís Talk-In « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:26:26 PM

I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much

If they are that fucked in the head to like kids in a sexual way then the only treatment is to be dancing from the end of a rope If they are that fucked in the head to like kids in a sexual way then the only treatment is to be dancing from the end of a rope Logged