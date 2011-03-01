Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 27, 2020, 04:28:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Germans  (Read 1021 times)
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 352



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM »
Im saying nobody knows of any result from 1066 because theres no proof. Theres lots of guesswork and theories but they all contradict each other. The ruling classes were mixtures of all sorts of nationalities at the time, I think as likely it was either sold, gambled, married in/out, swapped for a barrel of fish or whatever.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 815



View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:44:28 PM »
The only slight doubt from my google search of did the battle of Hastings happen seems to be where, and were not talking a huge area of doubt.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 734


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:53:29 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM
Im saying nobody knows of any result from 1066 because theres no proof. Theres lots of guesswork and theories but they all contradict each other. The ruling classes were mixtures of all sorts of nationalities at the time, I think as likely it was either sold, gambled, married in/out, swapped for a barrel of fish or whatever.

So you are disputing that the battle took place because the battlefield site has yet to be firmly identified by archaeology?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 613


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:57:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:44:28 PM
The only slight doubt from my google search of did the battle of Hastings happen seems to be where, and were not talking a huge area of doubt.


You werent fucking there 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 499


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 01:58:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:01:31 PM
COB is turning into the Donald Trump Appreciation Club

I dont like that fact, ergo it never happened.

Thats just thy e same as the liberal reinvention of a multi ethnic society in ye olde England and blacks etc of any significance. The BBC loves crow barring them in to period pieces. Noticed today looks like the Bank of England are gonna be bowing to pressure from BAME groups and putting a non white in coins or notes. Mary ducking Seacole is the best they can come up with. Nonsense
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 471


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:59:57 PM »
Will the black jelly babies be banished?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:47:19 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:01:31 PM
COB is turning into the Donald Trump Appreciation Club

I dont like that fact, ergo it never happened.

Oh the irony.

 

Have three Sids!
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 352



View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:28:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:57:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:44:28 PM
The only slight doubt from my google search of did the battle of Hastings happen seems to be where, and were not talking a huge area of doubt.


 :charles:You werent fucking there 
Maybe
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 352



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:33:48 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:53:29 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 01:41:47 PM
Im saying nobody knows of any result from 1066 because theres no proof. Theres lots of guesswork and theories but they all contradict each other. The ruling classes were mixtures of all sorts of nationalities at the time, I think as likely it was either sold, gambled, married in/out, swapped for a barrel of fish or whatever.

So you are disputing that the battle took place because the battlefield site has yet to be firmly identified by archaeology?
I am disputing the fact it was never documented until decades later and all that information is contradictory. Its funny how with no new evidence, the story has grown so much. The English were winning and got cocky, they broke ranks and chased the Normans, resulting in a loss. However, none of that ever happened. Historians peer assess each others work, which is great in some ways, but agreeing to theories does more to keep them in a job than prove what happened.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 815



View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:56:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:57:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:44:28 PM
The only slight doubt from my google search of did the battle of Hastings happen seems to be where, and were not talking a huge area of doubt.


You werent fucking there 

Actually, smart arse, I was. I was banging a wench from a local farm up against a tree when rather a lot of trouble broke out in the field next to us.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 501


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:15:46 AM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on July 25, 2020, 03:20:54 PM
if your 90 might have a point but since your 13 get back in your box


It's only 75 years ago that we were at war with Germany. We abolished slavery in 1833 but apparently it's okay to hate us now for being part of the slave trade then.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 572



View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:01:24 PM »
Clem get your tits out :)
Logged
Chunts
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 