Im saying nobody knows of any result from 1066 because theres no proof. Theres lots of guesswork and theories but they all contradict each other. The ruling classes were mixtures of all sorts of nationalities at the time, I think as likely it was either sold, gambled, married in/out, swapped for a barrel of fish or whatever.
So you are disputing that the battle took place because the battlefield site has yet to be firmly identified by archaeology?
I am disputing the fact it was never documented until decades later and all that information is contradictory. Its funny how with no new evidence, the story has grown so much. The English were winning and got cocky, they broke ranks and chased the Normans, resulting in a loss. However, none of that ever happened. Historians peer assess each others work, which is great in some ways, but agreeing to theories does more to keep them in a job than prove what happened.