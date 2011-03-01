|
Spidoolie
The Germans that I have met have always had a good work hard,play hard ethic.
All in all I like the Germans.
towz
Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them
Because we're lied to continually about them.
Most brits can't believe how friendly Germans are and they can't believe we hate them.
We're lied to about Germany and German people and have bee for a very long time.
Hitler was just misunderstood and the SS were just having a bit of a laugh
Nah Germans in general are sound people, with some extremely weird sexual fetsishes
