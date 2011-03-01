Welcome,
July 25, 2020, 05:25:43 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Germans
RedcarJJ
Germans
Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them
Chunts
Re: Germans
I dont have a problem with them. But its probs cos of the mass genocide and bombing the fuck out of us and stuff
RedcarJJ
Re: Germans
if your 90 might have a point but since your 13 get back in your box
Chunts
Re: Germans
The Germans that I have met have always had a good work hard,play hard ethic.
All in all I like the Germans.
All in all I like the Germans.
monkeyman
Re: Germans
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 03:15:13 PM
Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them
WE WERE IN COLOGNE AND HAD A GREAT TIME WITH OUR GERMAN HOSTS
THEY WOULD NOT LET US BUY THEM A BEER
I HAVE BEEN TO GERMANY A LOT OF TIMES OVER YEARS STILL SOUND
Skinz
Re: Germans
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 03:15:13 PM
Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them
If people can still hold resentmants over the slave trade then we can sure as hell hold resentments over the war.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Germans
MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN... IN 2006 WE WENT TO OBERHAUSEN WHO WE ARE TWINNED WITH FOR A SWIMMING COMP THAT HAD BEEN GOING YEARS.... A GERMAN FAMILY PUT US UP THE WEEKEND AND NEVER LET ME PUT MY HAND IN MY POCKET 👍 EVEN THE CHINESE RESTAURANT ONE NIGHT THEY WOULD NOT LET ME PAY.. THE GERMAN BLOKE WAS SOUND AND LET ME SUPP HIS BEER TILL ABOUT 3 IN THE MORNING.... NEXT YEAR I REPAYED THE FAVOUR AND HIS 2 DAUGHTERS STOPPED WITH ME 👍 THE FOOD THEY USED TO LAY OUT ON THE BREKKIE TABLE WAS UNREAL 👍 I LIKE GERMAN PEOPLE 👍🍻👍
El Capitan
Re: Germans
So a family agreed to put your daughter up for a few days, and you ate and drank them out of house and home
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Re: Germans
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Germans
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 03:46:56 PM
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise
Yes - you monster
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Re: Germans
I've lived and worked in many countries and I would be happy for any one on this forum to understand racists and define it. because you have no idea
RedcarJJ
Re: Germans
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:56:53 PM
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 03:46:56 PM
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise
Yes - you monster
Get your tits out clem
El Capitan
Re: Germans
1am in Australia. All makes sense now
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Germans
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 04:00:34 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:56:53 PM
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 03:46:56 PM
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise
Yes - you monster
Get your tits out clem
monkeyman
Re: Germans
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:46:04 PM
So a family agreed to put your daughter up for a few days, and you ate and drank them out of house and home
FFS
RedcarJJ
Re: Germans
is he that sad?
RedcarJJ
Re: Germans
You are so so a fad fwes
monkeyman
Re: Germans
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:03:35 PM
1am in Australia. All makes sense now
I THINK HE IS BLADDERED
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Re: Germans
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:44:24 PM
MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN... IN 2006 WE WENT TO OBERHAUSEN WHO WE ARE TWINNED WITH FOR A SWIMMING COMP THAT HAD BEEN GOING YEARS.... A GERMAN FAMILY PUT US UP THE WEEKEND AND NEVER LET ME PUT MY HAND IN MY POCKET 👍 EVEN THE CHINESE RESTAURANT ONE NIGHT THEY WOULD NOT LET ME PAY.. THE GERMAN BLOKE WAS SOUND AND LET ME SUPP HIS BEER TILL ABOUT 3 IN THE MORNING.... NEXT YEAR I REPAYED THE FAVOUR AND HIS 2 DAUGHTERS STOPPED WITH ME 👍 THE FOOD THEY USED TO LAY OUT ON THE BREKKIE TABLE WAS UNREAL 👍 I LIKE GERMAN PEOPLE 👍🍻👍
BEER ME TINY TEARS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🌈🤠👍
Bill Buxton
Re: Germans
The Germans are a very hospitable and polite people,when they are not starting world wars.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Germans
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Today
at 04:13:49 PM
You are so so a fad fwes
Keeping this one for when he sobers up.
livefastdieyoung
Re: Germans
Good craic the Germans. Loved being over there during the world cup. Great times.
monkeyman
Re: Germans
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 04:56:08 PM
Good craic the Germans. Loved being over there during the world cup. Great times.
YEP AND ME I FUCKING LOVED IT
livefastdieyoung
Re: Germans
The Four Floors in Cologne.
38red
Re: Germans
'MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN...'
Makes representing GB sound like the lesser achievement
RedSteel
Re: Germans
Alrite are the Krauts
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: Germans
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Germans
A Stuttgart lad is still in touch with our Facebook group all these years later
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Re: Germans
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 05:10:32 PM
'MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN...'
Makes representing GB sound like the lesser achievement
ALMOST MAKES IT SOUND TRUE 😭🙊😭😭🙊🌈🤠👍
BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡🤡
