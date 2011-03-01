Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 25, 2020, 05:25:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Germans  (Read 272 times)
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« on: Today at 03:15:13 PM »
Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them
Logged
Chunts
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 598


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:54 PM »
I dont have a problem with them. But its probs cos of the mass genocide and bombing the fuck out of us and stuff
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:20:54 PM »
if your 90 might have a point but since your 13 get back in your box
Logged
Chunts
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 33


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:40 PM »
The Germans that I have met have always had a good work hard,play hard ethic.
All in all I like the Germans.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 507


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:30:23 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:15:13 PM
Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them
WE WERE IN COLOGNE AND HAD A GREAT TIME WITH OUR GERMAN HOSTS
THEY WOULD NOT LET US BUY THEM A BEER  :like: I HAVE BEEN TO GERMANY A LOT OF TIMES OVER YEARS STILL SOUND  :like:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 356


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:40:24 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:15:13 PM
Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them

If people can still hold resentmants over the slave trade then we can sure as hell hold resentments over the war.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 552

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:44:24 PM »
MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN... IN 2006 WE WENT TO OBERHAUSEN WHO WE ARE TWINNED WITH FOR A SWIMMING COMP THAT HAD BEEN GOING YEARS.... A GERMAN FAMILY PUT US UP THE WEEKEND AND NEVER LET ME PUT MY HAND IN MY POCKET 👍 EVEN THE CHINESE RESTAURANT ONE NIGHT THEY WOULD NOT LET ME PAY..  THE GERMAN BLOKE WAS SOUND AND LET ME SUPP HIS BEER TILL ABOUT 3 IN THE MORNING.... NEXT YEAR I REPAYED THE FAVOUR AND HIS 2 DAUGHTERS STOPPED WITH ME  👍  THE FOOD THEY USED TO LAY OUT ON THE BREKKIE TABLE WAS UNREAL  👍 I LIKE GERMAN PEOPLE  👍🍻👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 598


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:46:04 PM »
So a family agreed to put your daughter up for a few days, and you ate and drank them out of house and home 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:46:56 PM »
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise
Logged
Chunts
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 761



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:56:53 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:46:56 PM
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise

Yes - you monster

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:58:31 PM »
I've lived and worked in many countries and I would be happy for any one on this forum to understand racists and define it. because you have no idea
Logged
Chunts
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:00:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:56:53 PM
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:46:56 PM
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise

Yes - you monster

 

Get your tits out clem
Logged
Chunts
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 598


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:03:35 PM »
1am in Australia. All makes sense now  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 761



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:04:29 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 04:00:34 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:56:53 PM
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:46:56 PM
Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise

Yes - you monster

 

Get your tits out clem



 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 507


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:07:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:46:04 PM
So a family agreed to put your daughter up for a few days, and you ate and drank them out of house and home 
FFS  lost
Logged
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:23 PM »
is he that sad?
Logged
Chunts
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:13:49 PM »
You are so so a fad fwes
Logged
Chunts
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 507


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:23:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:03:35 PM
1am in Australia. All makes sense now  monkey
I THINK HE IS BLADDERED   klins
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 655


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:36:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:44:24 PM
MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN... IN 2006 WE WENT TO OBERHAUSEN WHO WE ARE TWINNED WITH FOR A SWIMMING COMP THAT HAD BEEN GOING YEARS.... A GERMAN FAMILY PUT US UP THE WEEKEND AND NEVER LET ME PUT MY HAND IN MY POCKET 👍 EVEN THE CHINESE RESTAURANT ONE NIGHT THEY WOULD NOT LET ME PAY..  THE GERMAN BLOKE WAS SOUND AND LET ME SUPP HIS BEER TILL ABOUT 3 IN THE MORNING.... NEXT YEAR I REPAYED THE FAVOUR AND HIS 2 DAUGHTERS STOPPED WITH ME  👍  THE FOOD THEY USED TO LAY OUT ON THE BREKKIE TABLE WAS UNREAL  👍 I LIKE GERMAN PEOPLE  👍🍻👍


 :jackanory:

BEER ME TINY TEARS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🌈🤠👍
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 466


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:39:25 PM »
The Germans are a very hospitable and polite people,when they are not starting world wars.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 761



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:50:23 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 04:13:49 PM
You are so so a fad fwes

Keeping this one for when he sobers up.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 975


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:56:08 PM »
Good craic the Germans. Loved being over there during the world cup. Great times.

  :beer:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 507


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:59:13 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:56:08 PM
Good craic the Germans. Loved being over there during the world cup. Great times.

  :beer:
YEP AND ME I FUCKING LOVED IT  :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 975


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:01:30 PM »
The Four Floors in Cologne.

 mcl :mido:
Logged
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 383


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:10:32 PM »
'MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN...'

Makes representing GB sound like the lesser achievement
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 577

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:11:32 PM »
Alrite are the Krauts  :like:
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 468


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:12:23 PM »
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 798



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:16:06 PM »
A Stuttgart lad is still in touch with our Facebook group all these years later
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 655


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:17:56 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 05:10:32 PM
'MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN...'

Makes representing GB sound like the lesser achievement

ALMOST MAKES IT SOUND TRUE 😭🙊😭😭🙊🌈🤠👍

  :jackanory:

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡🤡
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 