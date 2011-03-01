RedcarJJ



Posts: 1 569 Germans « on: Today at 03:15:13 PM » Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them

Posts: 42 598 Re: Germans « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:54 PM » I dont have a problem with them. But its probs cos of the mass genocide and bombing the fuck out of us and stuff

Posts: 1 569 Re: Germans « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:20:54 PM » if your 90 might have a point but since your 13 get back in your box

Spidoolie

Posts: 33 Re: Germans « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:40 PM » The Germans that I have met have always had a good work hard,play hard ethic.

All in all I like the Germans.

monkeyman

Posts: 10 507 Re: Germans « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:30:23 PM » Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:15:13 PM Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them

WE WERE IN COLOGNE AND HAD A GREAT TIME WITH OUR GERMAN HOSTS

WE WERE IN COLOGNE AND HAD A GREAT TIME WITH OUR GERMAN HOSTS

THEY WOULD NOT LET US BUY THEM A BEER I HAVE BEEN TO GERMANY A LOT OF TIMES OVER YEARS STILL SOUND WE WERE IN COLOGNE AND HAD A GREAT TIME WITH OUR GERMAN HOSTSTHEY WOULD NOT LET US BUY THEM A BEERI HAVE BEEN TO GERMANY A LOT OF TIMES OVER YEARS STILL SOUND

Skinz

Posts: 2 356 Re: Germans « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:40:24 PM » Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:15:13 PM Listening to Klopp and having been based in Dusseldorf for the euro. I like german's and was felt really welcome why do brits still have an problem with them



If people can still hold resentmants over the slave trade then we can sure as hell hold resentments over the war.



LEON TROTSKY

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 552MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: Germans « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:44:24 PM » MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN... IN 2006 WE WENT TO OBERHAUSEN WHO WE ARE TWINNED WITH FOR A SWIMMING COMP THAT HAD BEEN GOING YEARS.... A GERMAN FAMILY PUT US UP THE WEEKEND AND NEVER LET ME PUT MY HAND IN MY POCKET 👍 EVEN THE CHINESE RESTAURANT ONE NIGHT THEY WOULD NOT LET ME PAY.. THE GERMAN BLOKE WAS SOUND AND LET ME SUPP HIS BEER TILL ABOUT 3 IN THE MORNING.... NEXT YEAR I REPAYED THE FAVOUR AND HIS 2 DAUGHTERS STOPPED WITH ME 👍 THE FOOD THEY USED TO LAY OUT ON THE BREKKIE TABLE WAS UNREAL 👍 I LIKE GERMAN PEOPLE 👍🍻👍

El Capitan

Posts: 42 598 Re: Germans « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:46:04 PM » So a family agreed to put your daughter up for a few days, and you ate and drank them out of house and home

RedcarJJ

Posts: 1 569 Re: Germans « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:46:56 PM » Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 14 761 Re: Germans « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:56:53 PM » Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:46:56 PM Are you personally responsible for your culture....and should you be. I live in Australia and I am directly responsible to what happened in Australia 100 years ago. should I apologise



Yes - you monster



Yes - you monster



RedcarJJ

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 1 569 Re: Germans « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:58:31 PM » I've lived and worked in many countries and I would be happy for any one on this forum to understand racists and define it. because you have no idea

El Capitan

Posts: 42 598 Re: Germans « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:03:35 PM » 1am in Australia. All makes sense now

RedcarJJ

Posts: 1 569 Re: Germans « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:23 PM » is he that sad?

RedcarJJ

Posts: 1 569 Re: Germans « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:13:49 PM » You are so so a fad fwes

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE

REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 655 Re: Germans « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:36:15 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:44:24 PM MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN... IN 2006 WE WENT TO OBERHAUSEN WHO WE ARE TWINNED WITH FOR A SWIMMING COMP THAT HAD BEEN GOING YEARS.... A GERMAN FAMILY PUT US UP THE WEEKEND AND NEVER LET ME PUT MY HAND IN MY POCKET 👍 EVEN THE CHINESE RESTAURANT ONE NIGHT THEY WOULD NOT LET ME PAY.. THE GERMAN BLOKE WAS SOUND AND LET ME SUPP HIS BEER TILL ABOUT 3 IN THE MORNING.... NEXT YEAR I REPAYED THE FAVOUR AND HIS 2 DAUGHTERS STOPPED WITH ME 👍 THE FOOD THEY USED TO LAY OUT ON THE BREKKIE TABLE WAS UNREAL 👍 I LIKE GERMAN PEOPLE 👍🍻👍









BEER ME TINY TEARS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🌈🤠👍

Bill Buxton









BEER ME TINY TEARS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🌈🤠👍 BEER ME TINY TEARS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🌈🤠👍 Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

Posts: 4 466 Re: Germans « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:39:25 PM » The Germans are a very hospitable and polite people,when they are not starting world wars.

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 975 Re: Germans « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:56:08 PM »



Good craic the Germans. Loved being over there during the world cup. Great times. Logged

Posts: 975 Re: Germans « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:01:30 PM »







The Four Floors in Cologne. Logged

Posts: 383 Re: Germans « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:10:32 PM » 'MY DAUGHTER SWAM FOR MIDDLESBROUGH SWIMMING CLUB AS WELL AS GREAT BRITAIN...'



Makes representing GB sound like the lesser achievement

RedSteel



Makes representing GB sound like the lesser achievement Logged

Posts: 9 577UTB Re: Germans « Reply #25 on: Today at 05:11:32 PM » Alrite are the Krauts