Avoid like the plague.



Totally managed to screw up the transfer from PAYG meters in my new place to credit meters.

The bloody gas one was theres anyway.



Ive literally no idea who is supplying my electric and the gas has been cut off as the previous occupier left debt.







I had that situation in my own house in Scotland about 10 years back.They installed an electric meter in my house as nobody was living in it, due to being renovated after severe flood damage.When I eventually moved back in tried to get in touch with the electric company, not 1 single provider said they owned it. The meter never moved and I paid no electric for the next 5 years up until I sold it.