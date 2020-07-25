Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
SSE energy
Avoid like the plague.

Totally managed to screw up the transfer from PAYG meters in my new place to credit meters.
The bloody gas one was theres anyway.

Ive literally no idea who is supplying my electric and the gas has been cut off as the previous occupier left debt.

Update - Ive been given £46 credit as compensation
I had that situation in my own house in Scotland about 10 years back.

They installed an electric meter in my house as nobody was living in it, due to being renovated after severe flood damage.

When I eventually moved back in tried to get in touch with the electric company, not 1 single provider said they owned it.  The meter never moved and I paid no electric for the next 5 years up until I sold it.   :homer:
A mate of mine moved into a house without a gas meter so got one installed with SSE via Transcor

She tried for years to register the meter and they told her it didnt exist.... she even went to the regulator and won compensation for phone calls and time wasted.... she still hasnt had a bill from them and that happened 4 years ago.

When I moved into our new house the builder had signed up with SSE. Due to poor service in the past I changed it as soon  as I could and the bastards tried to charge me £300 for 10 days of gas and electric.

Told them to do one and not heard a thing since
