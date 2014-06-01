Welcome,
July 25, 2020, 02:50:01 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Duzza
Author
Topic: Duzza (Read 269 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 892
Once in every lifetime
Duzza
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:26 PM
In a bit of bother here like.
Big Vincent is wiping the floor with him.
Glory Glory Man United
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 8
Re: Duzza
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:03 PM
Getting his arse handed to him
Well of the mark with nearly every throw
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 892
Once in every lifetime
Re: Duzza
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:18 PM
Match darts in his hand.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 8
Re: Duzza
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:28 PM
He was fucking lucky Van der Voort was throwing it away from the last break
BoroPE
Posts: 2 374
Re: Duzza
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:34:42 AM
Played shit but still managed to win. Bit embarrassing when they where both on double 1.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 8
Re: Duzza
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:48:30 PM
Yeah and both needed 6 darts at it too
