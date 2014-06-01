RIK MAYALL

Duzza « on: Yesterday at 09:30:26 PM » In a bit of bother here like.



Big Vincent is wiping the floor with him.

boro_boro_boro

Re: Duzza « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:03 PM » Getting his arse handed to him





Well of the mark with nearly every throw

RIK MAYALL

Re: Duzza « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:17:18 PM » Match darts in his hand.

boro_boro_boro

Re: Duzza « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 PM » He was fucking lucky Van der Voort was throwing it away from the last break

BoroPE

Re: Duzza « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:42 AM » Played shit but still managed to win. Bit embarrassing when they where both on double 1.