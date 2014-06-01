Welcome,
July 24, 2020, 09:56:17 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Duzza
Author
Topic: Duzza (Read 29 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 890
Once in every lifetime
Duzza
«
on:
Today
at 09:30:26 PM »
In a bit of bother here like.
Big Vincent is wiping the floor with him.
Glory Glory Man United
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 4
Re: Duzza
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:44:03 PM »
Getting his arse handed to him
Well of the mark with nearly every throw
