monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 488





Posts: 10 488 ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT « on: Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM »

SHOULD GET ME THROUGH THE WEEKEND FUCKING SPECIAL OFFER FOR A WEEK 50 CENTS A TIN I BOUGHT 96 TINS FUCKING LOVELY ICE COLDSHOULD GET ME THROUGH THE WEEKEND Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 891





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 891Once in every lifetime Re: ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM

SHOULD GET ME THROUGH THE WEEKEND

FUCKING SPECIAL OFFER FOR A WEEK 50 CENTS A TIN I BOUGHT 96 TINS FUCKING LOVELY ICE COLDSHOULD GET ME THROUGH THE WEEKEND



Stap last night was Carlsberg, which i ain't a fan of, but it went down quicker than a hooker getting her $40. Stap last night was Carlsberg, which i ain't a fan of, but it went down quicker than a hooker getting her $40. Logged Glory Glory Man United

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 648





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 648 Re: ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 PM »



CARLSBERG AINT NO ALE MY MAYYYTE



BEER ME BUD YOU SAID YOU WERE ON THE ALE RIK?CARLSBERG AINT NO ALE MY MAYYYTEBEER ME BUD Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 52





Posts: 52 Re: ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM » Im on the Guinness monkeyman. Been a tough week, redundancies at work, lads chins on the floor. Difficult times but it has to happen due to the economy. I look at the COVID19 figures, 44,000 deaths of which probably half were mis-reported. Its a case of 'Oh no, what have the British Government done?', or is it what have we fallen for. Onwards and upwards, back to work, get the money flowing again and business back to normal. Enough is enough of the shite x Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 488





Posts: 10 488 Re: ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM Im on the Guinness monkeyman. Been a tough week, redundancies at work, lads chins on the floor. Difficult times but it has to happen due to the economy. I look at the COVID19 figures, 44,000 deaths of which probably half were mis-reported. Its a case of 'Oh no, what have the British Government done?', or is it what have we fallen for. Onwards and upwards, back to work, get the money flowing again and business back to normal. Enough is enough of the shite x

SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THAT I AM LUCKY ENOUGH TO HAVE BEEN WORKING NON STOP NOTHING CHANGED FOR ME I FEEL FOR YER MATE I KNOW A LOADS OF LADS HAVE BEEN LAID OFF FUCKING BRUTAL SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THAT I AM LUCKY ENOUGH TO HAVE BEEN WORKING NON STOP NOTHING CHANGED FOR ME I FEEL FOR YER MATE I KNOW A LOADS OF LADS HAVE BEEN LAID OFF FUCKING BRUTAL Logged

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 52





Posts: 52 Re: ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM » It's tough, i just hope we can some back on. However, that looks unlikely. We have to move on, opportunities for others. People have moaned and whined for too long, now they realise how well they were looked after. The sad thing is, the generation before are unemployable, and my current generation are just as bad in some ways. Maybe the restart button being pressed could be a good thing, only time will tell x Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 488





Posts: 10 488 Re: ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:07:42 AM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM It's tough, i just hope we can some back on. However, that looks unlikely. We have to move on, opportunities for others. People have moaned and whined for too long, now they realise how well they were looked after. The sad thing is, the generation before are unemployable, and my current generation are just as bad in some ways. Maybe the restart button being pressed could be a good thing, only time will tell x

GOOD LUCK MATE

I HAVE NOTICED A FEW BONE IDLE CUNTS SAT AT HOME WATCHING THE CRICKET ON ERE LIKE AND LAID ON THE SETEE WITH HIS FEET UP GOOD LUCK MATEI HAVE NOTICED A FEW BONE IDLE CUNTS SAT AT HOME WATCHING THE CRICKET ON ERE LIKE AND LAID ON THE SETEE WITH HIS FEET UP Logged