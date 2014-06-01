Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT
monkeyman
Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM
FUCKING SPECIAL OFFER FOR A WEEK 50 CENTS A TIN I BOUGHT 96 TINS FUCKING LOVELY ICE COLD
SHOULD GET ME THROUGH THE WEEKEND  jc :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:17:14 PM
ARE YOU IN THE FAMOUS UNDERCRACKERS? 

BEER ME MONKEY LAD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: monkey
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
RIK MAYALL
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:13:30 PM
FUCKING SPECIAL OFFER FOR A WEEK 50 CENTS A TIN I BOUGHT 96 TINS FUCKING LOVELY ICE COLD
SHOULD GET ME THROUGH THE WEEKEND  jc :beer:


Stap last night was Carlsberg, which i ain't a fan of, but it went down quicker than a hooker getting her $40.
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 PM
YOU SAID YOU WERE ON THE ALE RIK? 

CARLSBERG AINT NO ALE MY MAYYYTE  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:49:07 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 09:17:14 PM
ARE YOU IN THE FAMOUS UNDERCRACKERS? 

BEER ME MONKEY LAD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: monkey
NO NOT TONIGHT I AM NOT IN THE MOOD  oleary
 jc :beer:
MrPorkandbean
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM
Im on the Guinness monkeyman. Been a tough week, redundancies at work, lads chins on the floor. Difficult times but it has to happen due to the economy. I look at the COVID19 figures, 44,000 deaths of which probably half were mis-reported. Its a case of 'Oh no, what have the British Government done?', or is it what have we fallen for. Onwards and upwards, back to work, get the money flowing again and business back to normal. Enough is enough of the shite x
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM
Im on the Guinness monkeyman. Been a tough week, redundancies at work, lads chins on the floor. Difficult times but it has to happen due to the economy. I look at the COVID19 figures, 44,000 deaths of which probably half were mis-reported. Its a case of 'Oh no, what have the British Government done?', or is it what have we fallen for. Onwards and upwards, back to work, get the money flowing again and business back to normal. Enough is enough of the shite x
SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THAT I AM LUCKY ENOUGH TO HAVE BEEN WORKING NON STOP NOTHING CHANGED FOR ME I FEEL FOR YER MATE I KNOW A LOADS OF LADS HAVE BEEN LAID OFF FUCKING BRUTAL
MrPorkandbean
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM
It's tough, i just hope we can some back on. However, that looks unlikely. We have to move on, opportunities for others. People have moaned and whined for too long, now they realise how well they were looked after. The sad thing is, the generation before are unemployable, and my current generation are just as bad in some ways. Maybe the restart button being pressed could be a good thing, only time will tell x
monkeyman
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:07:42 AM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM
It's tough, i just hope we can some back on. However, that looks unlikely. We have to move on, opportunities for others. People have moaned and whined for too long, now they realise how well they were looked after. The sad thing is, the generation before are unemployable, and my current generation are just as bad in some ways. Maybe the restart button being pressed could be a good thing, only time will tell x
GOOD LUCK MATE  :like:
I HAVE NOTICED A FEW BONE IDLE CUNTS SAT AT HOME WATCHING THE CRICKET ON ERE LIKE AND LAID ON THE SETEE WITH HIS FEET UP  :meltdown:  :matty:
MrPorkandbean
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:16:29 AM
I can understand anyone wanting to use the Furlough for having a few shifty months doing feck all, that's human nature. What I have noticed is a huge moan before Furlough. One guy wanted a £1000 respirator when a £100 one would have been sufficient for the spray job he was doing. People have abused the system of H&S and started quoting regs when not really understanding the HSE system. It was militancy rearing its ugly head again and driving the good stuff underground. The UK really does do everything in the best way possible, and we are a world leader. Sadly we are also full of fukwits who drag this country down, I cant solve that. But it makes me realise we as a nation are disenchanted and as a UK worker, I now realise it is pointless for any foreign investor to want to come to the UK. We have what we have, we have made our bed and we are going to have to fecking lie in it. xx
