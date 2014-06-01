Im on the Guinness monkeyman. Been a tough week, redundancies at work, lads chins on the floor. Difficult times but it has to happen due to the economy. I look at the COVID19 figures, 44,000 deaths of which probably half were mis-reported. Its a case of 'Oh no, what have the British Government done?', or is it what have we fallen for. Onwards and upwards, back to work, get the money flowing again and business back to normal. Enough is enough of the shite x



SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THAT I AM LUCKY ENOUGH TO HAVE BEEN WORKING NON STOP NOTHING CHANGED FOR ME I FEEL FOR YER MATE I KNOW A LOADS OF LADS HAVE BEEN LAID OFF FUCKING BRUTAL