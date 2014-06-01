Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 24, 2020, 11:37:55 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: ON THE HEINEKEN TONIGHT  (Read 107 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 09:13:30 PM »
FUCKING SPECIAL OFFER FOR A WEEK 50 CENTS A TIN I BOUGHT 96 TINS FUCKING LOVELY ICE COLD
SHOULD GET ME THROUGH THE WEEKEND  jc :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:14 PM »
ARE YOU IN THE FAMOUS UNDERCRACKERS? 

BEER ME MONKEY LAD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: monkey
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:25:56 PM »
Stap last night was Carlsberg, which i ain't a fan of, but it went down quicker than a hooker getting her $40.
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:52 PM »
YOU SAID YOU WERE ON THE ALE RIK? 

CARLSBERG AINT NO ALE MY MAYYYTE  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:49:07 PM »
NO NOT TONIGHT I AM NOT IN THE MOOD  oleary
 jc :beer:
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:12:16 PM »
Im on the Guinness monkeyman. Been a tough week, redundancies at work, lads chins on the floor. Difficult times but it has to happen due to the economy. I look at the COVID19 figures, 44,000 deaths of which probably half were mis-reported. Its a case of 'Oh no, what have the British Government done?', or is it what have we fallen for. Onwards and upwards, back to work, get the money flowing again and business back to normal. Enough is enough of the shite x
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:30:48 PM »
SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THAT I AM LUCKY ENOUGH TO HAVE BEEN WORKING NON STOP NOTHING CHANGED FOR ME I FEEL FOR YER MATE I KNOW A LOADS OF LADS HAVE BEEN LAID OFF FUCKING BRUTAL
