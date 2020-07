BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 651





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 651 LETS SETTLE THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL « on: Yesterday at 06:36:32 PM »



FRENCHY FOR ME LIKE



BEER ME BOYZ WE WERE TALKING BOUT THIS AT THE REUNION THE OTHER NIGHT WATCHING THE WEDNESDAY GAME AND IT GOT HEATED SO I SAID TO THE PROPER OLDSKOOL LADS I WOULD PUT A POLL UP AND LET THE OLDSKOOL LADS OFF ERE DECIDEFRENCHY FOR ME LIKEBEER ME BOYZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....