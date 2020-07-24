King of the North

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #1 on: July 24, 2020, 04:06:10 PM » Butler cant have to many chances left. But who do you bring in for him.



At least butler has the potential to score big.



RedSteel

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #3 on: July 24, 2020, 06:14:58 PM » Butler doing ok here

King of the North

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #5 on: July 24, 2020, 07:36:25 PM » Hope we get to see that chunky fella running between the wickets



Gramsci

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #6 on: July 24, 2020, 08:22:48 PM »

He showed today that he can cut it at test level. I hope he kicks on from here....plus he is a much better keeper than Bairstow....he is not a test level keeper

Good days cricket Buttler has not had as many bonafide chances as people think - more often than not he has had to sacrifice his wicket because he is at the crease with non batsmen and wickets are falling around him, so he has had to go on the attack.He showed today that he can cut it at test level. I hope he kicks on from here....plus he is a much better keeper than Bairstow....he is not a test level keeperGood days cricket

CLEM FANDANGO

El Capitan

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:26:54 PM »









Weather has been a bonus today, and a good totalSkittle then out for <200 ... set them 350 to win and bowl them out on Tues

RedSteel

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:33:11 PM » Looking good 110-6

El Capitan

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:58:40 AM » The big lads in

El Capitan

Re: Cricket Thread « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:03:48 PM » That has GOT to hurt