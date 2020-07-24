Welcome,
July 26, 2020, 10:38:59 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cricket Thread
Author
Topic: Cricket Thread
Bobupanddown
Cricket Thread
«
on:
July 24, 2020, 03:21:53 PM
Windies on top here.
Should Butler fail again surely his test career is over?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #1 on:
July 24, 2020, 04:06:10 PM
Butler cant have to many chances left. But who do you bring in for him.
At least butler has the potential to score big.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #2 on:
July 24, 2020, 04:11:42 PM
Bairstow
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #3 on:
July 24, 2020, 06:14:58 PM
Butler doing ok here
Bobupanddown
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #4 on:
July 24, 2020, 07:01:08 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on July 24, 2020, 06:14:58 PM
Butler doing ok here
Him and Pope have been excellent, needs to keep it going tomorrow.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #5 on:
July 24, 2020, 07:36:25 PM
Hope we get to see that chunky fella running between the wickets
«
Last Edit: July 24, 2020, 08:27:51 PM by King of the North
»
Gramsci
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #6 on:
July 24, 2020, 08:22:48 PM
Buttler has not had as many bonafide chances as people think - more often than not he has had to sacrifice his wicket because he is at the crease with non batsmen and wickets are falling around him, so he has had to go on the attack.
He showed today that he can cut it at test level. I hope he kicks on from here....plus he is a much better keeper than Bairstow....he is not a test level keeper
Good days cricket
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #7 on:
July 24, 2020, 08:28:10 PM
El Capitan
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:26 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on July 24, 2020, 07:36:25 PM
Hope we get to see that chunky fella running between the wickets
Big Rahkeem Cornwall
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:43 AM »
I bet the big fella can really hit them
Bobupanddown
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 01:24:52 PM »
Great knock by Broad that, has out England on top. If Jimmy and Broad can't rip into the windies in these conditions then they never will.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:26:54 PM »
Weather has been a bonus today, and a good total
Skittle then out for <200 ... set them 350 to win and bowl them out on Tues
RedSteel
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:11 PM »
Looking good 110-6
El Capitan
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:58:40 AM »
The big lads in
King of the North
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:01:34 PM »
King of the North
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:02:33 PM »
Lots of quick singles on the way
King of the North
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:18:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:58:40 AM
The big lads in
The big lads out
El Capitan
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:03:48 PM »
That has GOT to hurt
Bobupanddown
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 05:56:56 PM »
DECLARE, GET EM IN.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 06:29:58 PM »
Broad and Anderson are superb. Nearly every ball gives them a problem
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 06:31:03 PM »
Broad has been brilliant for the past two years. Current form hes unplayable
Bobupanddown
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:18:08 PM »
Broad has been brilliant but its worrying that we don't have anyone chomping at the bit to replace Broad and Anderson.
Woakes isn't a world class bowler, neither is Wood.
Curran and Stokes are decent but are not front line strike bowlers.
We're also still missing a world class spinner.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
