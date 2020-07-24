Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 26, 2020, 10:38:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cricket Thread  (Read 401 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 312


View Profile
« on: July 24, 2020, 03:21:53 PM »
Windies on top here.

Should Butler fail again surely his test career is over?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 24, 2020, 04:06:10 PM »
Butler cant have to many chances left. But who do you bring in for him.

At least butler has the potential to score big.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 280


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 24, 2020, 04:11:42 PM »
Bairstow
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 580

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 24, 2020, 06:14:58 PM »
Butler doing ok here  :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 312


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 24, 2020, 07:01:08 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on July 24, 2020, 06:14:58 PM
Butler doing ok here  :like:

Him and Pope have been excellent, needs to keep it going tomorrow.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 24, 2020, 07:36:25 PM »
Hope we get to see that chunky fella running between the wickets

« Last Edit: July 24, 2020, 08:27:51 PM by King of the North » Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 182



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 24, 2020, 08:22:48 PM »
Buttler has not had as many bonafide chances as people think - more often than not he has had to sacrifice his wicket because he is at the crease with non batsmen and wickets are falling around him, so he has had to go on the attack.
He showed today that he can cut it at test level. I hope he kicks on from here....plus he is a much better keeper than Bairstow....he is not a test level keeper
Good days cricket  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 762



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 24, 2020, 08:28:10 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 610


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:10:26 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on July 24, 2020, 07:36:25 PM
Hope we get to see that chunky fella running between the wickets





Big Rahkeem Cornwall 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 AM »
I bet the big fella can really hit them
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 312


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:24:52 PM »
Great knock by Broad that, has out England on top. If Jimmy and Broad can't rip into the windies in these conditions then they never will.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 610


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:26:54 PM »
Weather has been a bonus today, and a good total  :like:




Skittle then out for <200 ... set them 350 to win and bowl them out on Tues  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 580

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:33:11 PM »
Looking good 110-6
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 610


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:58:40 AM »
The big lads in  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:01:34 PM »
 :bc:
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:02:33 PM »
Lots of quick singles on the way


 
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:18:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:58:40 AM
The big lads in  :bc:

The big lads out

 :bc:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 610


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:03:48 PM »
That has GOT to hurt 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 312


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:56:56 PM »
DECLARE, GET EM IN.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 809



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:29:58 PM »
Broad and Anderson are superb. Nearly every ball gives them a problem
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 864


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:31:03 PM »
Broad has been brilliant for the past two years. Current form hes unplayable
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 312


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:18:08 PM »
Broad has been brilliant but its worrying that we don't have anyone chomping at the bit to replace Broad and Anderson.

Woakes isn't a world class bowler, neither is Wood.

Curran and Stokes are decent but are not front line strike bowlers.

We're also still missing a world class spinner.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 