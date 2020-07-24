Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cricket Thread  (Read 75 times)
« on: Today at 03:21:53 PM »
Windies on top here.

Should Butler fail again surely his test career is over?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:06:10 PM »
Butler cant have to many chances left. But who do you bring in for him.

At least butler has the potential to score big.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:11:42 PM »
Bairstow
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:14:58 PM »
Butler doing ok here  :like:
