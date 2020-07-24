Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 24, 2020, 04:33:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Chinese are not all bad  (Read 103 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 304


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:13:22 PM »

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 462


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:16:39 PM »
Is that one of Lids home cooked meals?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 642


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:17:15 PM »
YOUR WORDS NO GOOD ON HERE NOW AFTER NEK "ZORRO" DER SENT YOU PACKING 🤣😀🤣

SHIT OUT THERE DIDNT YA SHITHOUSE 🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME DYCHEY 🍻🍺🍻🍺🤡🤡🤡🤡
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 304


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:41 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:16:39 PM
Is that one of Lids home cooked meals?

Lids would have a few more sausages than that  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 