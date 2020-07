How will clubs like Man Utd with about 75% season tickets manage that then?

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 863





Posts: 13 863 Re: 11K CROWDS AT THE RIVERSIDE.... « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:06 PM »



over time..



Selfish pricks wont lose a penny..



Neville was banging on about long term loans for the smaller



clubs ages ago But be assured the bill will eventually fall on



the doorstep of the fans as per usual..



They will take out loans long term then bill the supportersover time..Selfish pricks wont lose a penny..Neville was banging on about long term loans for the smallerclubs ages ago But be assured the bill will eventually fall onthe doorstep of the fans as per usual.. Logged