July 24, 2020, 02:39:55 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
Topic: MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 541
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
«
on:
Today
at 01:15:34 PM »
https://rtl24.uk/pc-harpers-widow-sobs-as-cheering-travellers-celebrate-being-cleared-of-hero-cops-murder/
👎😠👎
barwickred
Posts: 299
Re: MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:24:23 PM »
Maximum sentence for manslaughter is life, so hopefully they'll get a lengthy stretch.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 595
Re: MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:39:29 PM »
Yep hopefully get life with a very long minimum
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 243
Re: MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:44:00 PM »
These cunts will get seven years and laugh,
El Capitan
Posts: 42 577
Re: MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:48:27 PM »
Chavvy pikey cunts
Bernie
Posts: 5 441
Re: MORE SCUM LET OFF 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:53:58 PM »
Absolute fucking scum......laughing and joking throughout the trial while the coppers wife sat crying.
I just can't put into words how much i hate scum like this.
I genuinely hope they get cancer and die a slow painful death.
