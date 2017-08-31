Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.
Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.
Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.
I done the same with forces discount, I took advantage of large national companies but not small
Independent ones. A lot of NHS jobs pay rubbish wages, like the armed forces, so I can see why some companies offer them deals.
They dont when you factor in pension and perks ......
which perks?
The pension for twelve years service is around £10k when you leave and then £3k per year when youre sixty. Hardly life changing.
They are paid for six days a week so unless you work seven days every week you get no time back. Same goes for duties (gate guard, quick reaction, etc), you dont get anything back. Ive done six weeks of solid twelve hour shifts and got nothing.
When you are sent on ops for four months, you get two weeks holidays for working 126 consecutive days in awful conditions (at times).
You were expected to do secondary duties out of hours for no pay or time back, you had to keep your fitness up in your own time and you had to have a bag packed for months on end when on 24 hours notice to go anywhere. All four month tours involved months away on training, followed by four months on 24 hour standby and then four months away. Lower ranks get paid about £20k for the above.
The old days are gone, it used to be work hard play hard, now its just work hard.
If something bad happens and you get seriously injured on ops you get next to fuck all in compensation for life changing disablements.