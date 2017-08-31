Don pepe

NHS staff discounts on food - abuse « on: Yesterday at 12:49:22 PM » https://apple.news/A5AwXIfndQDKk4NrN6_qn5g



Seems some nhs staff have been abusing the nations goodwill during the covid fiasco. Wonder if those complaining have been wise to go public with it though, they might see their takeaways boycotted as a result.

barwickred

Re: NHS staff discounts on food - abuse « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:56:03 PM » Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.

Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.

Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.

Don pepe

Re: NHS staff discounts on food - abuse « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:08:34 PM » Dont know if youve read the linked article but some were clearly at it - wanting free meals not even discounted. Out of order but in any group youll get the people who will try and take the piss.



Clap for Carters was just virtue signalling bullshit

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: NHS staff discounts on food - abuse « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:32:57 PM » I don't believe that there should be any discounts for NHS, or anyone else for that matter, just because of the job they do.

Don pepe

Re: NHS staff discounts on food - abuse « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:43:45 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:32:57 PM I don't believe that there should be any discounts for NHS, or anyone else for that matter, just because of the job they do.



I agree for the most part but think 999 workers have always got discounts most places. Its the expectation thats set in over all this carry on that I disagree with - especially expecting or asking for completely free food.

I done the same with forces discount, I took advantage of large national companies but not small

Independent ones. A lot of NHS jobs pay rubbish wages, like the armed forces, so I can see why some companies offer them deals.

Don pepe

Re: NHS staff discounts on food - abuse « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:07:10 PM »

Yep, pay relatively poor wages so think thats fair enough

Oldfield

Re: NHS staff discounts on food - abuse « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:18:21 PM »

They dont when you factor in pension and perks ......