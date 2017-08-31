Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NHS staff discounts on food - abuse  (Read 350 times)
Don pepe
« on: Yesterday at 12:49:22 PM »
Seems some nhs staff have been abusing the nations goodwill during the covid fiasco. Wonder if those complaining have been wise to go public with it though, they might see their takeaways boycotted as a result.
barwickred
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:56:03 PM »
Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.
Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.
Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:08:34 PM »
Dont know if youve read the linked article but some were clearly at it - wanting free meals not even discounted. Out of order but in any group youll get the people who will try and take the piss.

Clap for Carters was just virtue signalling bullshit
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:32:57 PM »
I don't believe that there should be any discounts for NHS, or anyone else for that matter, just because of the job they do.
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:43:45 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:32:57 PM
I don't believe that there should be any discounts for NHS, or anyone else for that matter, just because of the job they do.

I agree for the most part but think 999 workers have always got discounts most places. Its the expectation thats set in over all this carry on that I disagree with - especially expecting or asking for completely free food.
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:57:04 PM »
Makes a change from dancing in Tik Tok videos i suppose
Pile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:36:27 PM »
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 12:56:03 PM
Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.
Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.
Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.
I done the same with forces discount, I took advantage of large national companies but not small
Independent ones. A lot of NHS jobs pay rubbish wages, like the armed forces, so I can see why some companies offer them deals.
Don pepe
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:07:10 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:36:27 PM
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 12:56:03 PM
Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.
Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.
Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.
I done the same with forces discount, I took advantage of large national companies but not small
Independent ones. A lot of NHS jobs pay rubbish wages, like the armed forces, so I can see why some companies offer them deals.

Yep, pay relatively poor wages so think thats fair enough
Oldfield
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:18:21 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:36:27 PM
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 12:56:03 PM
Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.
Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.
Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.
I done the same with forces discount, I took advantage of large national companies but not small
Independent ones. A lot of NHS jobs pay rubbish wages, like the armed forces, so I can see why some companies offer them deals.

They dont when you factor in pension and perks ......
Pile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:47:56 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 07:18:21 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:36:27 PM
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 12:56:03 PM
Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.
Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.
Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.
I done the same with forces discount, I took advantage of large national companies but not small
Independent ones. A lot of NHS jobs pay rubbish wages, like the armed forces, so I can see why some companies offer them deals.

They dont when you factor in pension and perks ......
which perks?

The pension for twelve years service is around £10k when you leave and then £3k per year when youre sixty. Hardly life changing.

They are paid for six days a week so unless you work seven days every week you get no time back. Same goes for duties (gate guard, quick reaction, etc), you dont get anything back. Ive done six weeks of solid twelve hour shifts and got nothing.

When you are sent on ops for four months, you get two weeks holidays for working 126 consecutive days in awful conditions (at times).

You were expected to do secondary duties out of hours for no pay or time back, you had to keep your fitness up in your own time and you had to have a bag packed for months on end when on 24 hours notice to go anywhere. All four month tours involved months away on training, followed by four months on 24 hour standby and then four months away. Lower ranks get paid about £20k for the above.

The old days are gone, it used to be work hard play hard, now its just work hard.

If something bad happens and you get seriously injured on ops you get next to fuck all in compensation for life changing disablements.
