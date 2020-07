Don pepe

NHS staff discounts on food - abuse
on: Today at 12:49:22 PM
https://apple.news/A5AwXIfndQDKk4NrN6_qn5g



Seems some nhs staff have been abusing the nations goodwill during the covid fiasco. Wonder if those complaining have been wise to go public with it though, they might see their takeaways boycotted as a result. Seems some nhs staff have been abusing the nations goodwill during the covid fiasco. Wonder if those complaining have been wise to go public with it though, they might see their takeaways boycotted as a result. Logged

barwickred
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:03 PM
Yep some take the piss. I work for the NHS and always ask about discounts from the big companies but small local independents i never do.

Also didn't wave my NHS pass to queue jump either, if you were just finishing a night shift fair enough but to just try and beat the queue is taking the piss.

Also didn't clap like a seal on Thursdays! It was an obvious deflection tactic that the government were milking to avoid discussing pay for NHS staff.

Don pepe
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:08:34 PM
Donít know if youíve read the linked article but some were clearly at it - wanting free meals not even discounted. Out of order but in any group youíll get the people who will try and take the piss.



Clap for Carterís was just virtue signalling bullshit

TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:32:57 PM
I don't believe that there should be any discounts for NHS, or anyone else for that matter, just because of the job they do.