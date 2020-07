Wee_Willie

Re: What mask are you rocking? « Reply #3 on: July 24, 2020, 08:43:56 AM »



This is life and death - there is a 0.001% of dying from this awful disease



If you see me in Aldi in my gear give me Teesside nod

Re: What mask are you rocking? « Reply #6 on: July 24, 2020, 09:03:32 AM » In my part of the country there is less than that, under 1 in 100000 infection rate and if you do get infected about 1% mortality

Re: What mask are you rocking? « Reply #7 on: July 24, 2020, 09:07:51 AM » Supermarkets have already said they will not impose it on customers ........shops will not turn away customers at any point , its unenforceable ....... Have Stone Island brought a mask out yet

Re: What mask are you rocking? « Reply #8 on: July 24, 2020, 09:13:58 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on July 24, 2020, 09:07:51 AM

Supermarkets have already said they will not impose it on customers ........shops will not turn away customers at any point , its unenforceable ....... Have Stone Island brought a mask out yet



LOADS OF EM ABOUT 👍



AND CP COMPANY ONES 👍



I WON'T BE WEARING ONE.... IF THEY DON'T WANT MY MONEY THEY CAN FUCK OFF 👎

Re: What mask are you rocking? « Reply #12 on: July 24, 2020, 09:24:44 AM » of course it's not 1% as I only have 0.7 chance in 100000 of catching it in the first place!



Nevermind the fact that I'm not particularly over weight and only in my 50s so my personal chance of ending up dead from it is absolutely minimal

Re: What mask are you rocking? « Reply #15 on: July 24, 2020, 06:49:57 PM »