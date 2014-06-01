Welcome,
July 24, 2020, 03:29:05 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Fuck me ive drank some ale tonight
Topic: Fuck me ive drank some ale tonight (Read 31 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 886
Once in every lifetime
Fuck me ive drank some ale tonight
Today
at 12:05:18 AM
Been to the Stap with the Missus, then on to the woody and then to the Cleveland.
Fuck coronavirus.
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
Posts: 2 176
Re: Fuck me ive drank some ale tonight
Today
at 02:57:58 AM
Today
at 12:05:18 AM
Been to the Stap with the Missus, then on to the woody and then to the Cleveland.
Fuck coronavirus.
The Woody.....Is it still pint and a punch in there???
