Author Topic: HANDS UP 👍  (Read 121 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 534

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« on: Today at 08:22:32 PM »
WHO'S A NUTTER  👍😂😂😂👍

A BOARD FULL OF SAD SACKS OVER THERE  👍😂👍


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/neil-i-wont-be-doing-that-again.6384/
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 641


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:01 PM »
TINY TEARS IS A LITTLE OBSESSED METHINKS

BEER ME TINY TEARS
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Don pepe
Posts: 471


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:40:58 PM »
Obsessed with us that lot

And a bit shit scared n all 
Pile
Posts: 40 326



« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:12:14 PM »
Ill take the unpleasant tag.  :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 295


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:12:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:22:32 PM
WHO'S A NUTTER  👍😂😂😂👍

A BOARD FULL OF SAD SACKS OVER THERE  👍😂👍


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/neil-i-wont-be-doing-that-again.6384/

Neck beard fannies the lot of em.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 746



« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:36:04 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:12:14 PM
Ill take the unpleasant tag.  :like:

But I'm not racist or uneducated.

 

BUMCAT is clearly the latter.  The great big thick twat.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Posts: 252


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:37:48 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:36:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:12:14 PM
Ill take the unpleasant tag.  :like:

But I'm not racist or uneducated.

 

BUMCAT is clearly the latter.  The great big thick twat.

Fmttm is the stand up crowd of teesside, I think most of them either live in London or have emigrated the tossers  :ponce:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 461


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:40:33 PM »
Lefty,woke Remoaners who are very big on virtue signalling.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 746



« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:42:26 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:37:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:36:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:12:14 PM
Ill take the unpleasant tag.  :like:

But I'm not racist or uneducated.

 

BUMCAT is clearly the latter.  The great big thick twat.

Fmttm is the stand up crowd of teesside, I think most of them either live in London or have emigrated the tossers  :ponce:

Those emigrant tossers!

 :wanker:
