July 24, 2020, 10:18:44 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Thunder & Nekder Back  (Read 287 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 886


Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM »
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 481


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:32:33 PM »
Have the pesky trolls been booted?

 :pd:
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 253


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:42:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:32:33 PM
Have the pesky trolls been booted?

 :pd:


Haven't seen Crockpot for a while me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 572

UTB


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 331



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
mick
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:59:08 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
mick

No.

This one  oleary
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 331



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:59:59 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
mick

No.

This one  oleary
mick
This is his shit stirring favourite.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:01:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
mick

No.

This one  oleary
mick
This is his shit stirring favourite.

 oleary
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 886


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:46:00 PM »
Dont take offence lads, most of you are sound, and you know it.

If the crack smoking hippy gets a grip of the trolls, cob will be more enjoyable
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 572

UTB


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:53:51 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:46:00 PM
Dont take offence lads, most of you are sound, and you know it.

If the crack smoking hippy gets a grip of the trolls, cob will be more enjoyable

Learn to except nothing will ever be done regarding the trolls Rik. Has to be something to do with traffic.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 481


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:58:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
mick

No.

This one  oleary
mick
This is his shit stirring favourite.
  :nige:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:58:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
mick

No.

This one  oleary
mick
This is his shit stirring favourite.
  :nige:

Masterful use of the Nigel there.

 jc
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 115



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:19:37 PM »
CoB has always had a bunch of people acting cuntish and spoiling the board. Some of the people complaining about cuntjsh behaviour now have been at the heart of cuntish behaviour in the past. Its just the way COB is and has always been. Learn to live with cunts should be the sites strap line 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:22:31 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:19:37 PM
CoB has always had a bunch of people acting cuntish and spoiling the board. Some of the people complaining about cuntjsh behaviour now have been at the heart of cuntish behaviour in the past. Its just the way COB is and has always been. Learn to live with cunts should be the sites strap line 

"COB - A CUNTOPIA"

 oleary
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 481


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:17:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:58:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:
  oleary

Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work  charles

I've never seen anyone use the

 oleary

emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.

He's an emoji savant.
mick

No.

This one  oleary
mick
This is his shit stirring favourite.
  :nige:

Masterful use of the Nigel there.

 jc
CHEERS MATE I LIKE YOU  sshhh
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 441


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:43:47 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.

 :like: :like:


 


 mcl


 jc
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 477


« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:03:15 AM »
 COB - Cunts On Board
Logged
