Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 24, 2020, 07:54:16 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Thunder & Nekder Back
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Thunder & Nekder Back (Read 246 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 886
Once in every lifetime
Thunder & Nekder Back
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM »
Some decent posts now.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 481
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 754
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:33 PM »
Have the pesky trolls been booted?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 253
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:32:33 PM
Have the pesky trolls been booted?
Haven't seen Crockpot for a while me owld fruit
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 572
UTB
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 754
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 331
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 754
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:08 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
No.
This one
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 331
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:59 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
No.
This one
This is his shit stirring favourite.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 754
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:01:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
No.
This one
This is his shit stirring favourite.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 886
Once in every lifetime
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:00 PM »
Dont take offence lads, most of you are sound, and you know it.
If the crack smoking hippy gets a grip of the trolls, cob will be more enjoyable
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 572
UTB
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:51 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:46:00 PM
Dont take offence lads, most of you are sound, and you know it.
If the crack smoking hippy gets a grip of the trolls, cob will be more enjoyable
Learn to except nothing will ever be done regarding the trolls Rik. Has to be something to do with traffic.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 481
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
No.
This one
This is his shit stirring favourite.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 754
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:58:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
No.
This one
This is his shit stirring favourite.
Masterful use of the Nigel there.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 115
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:37 PM »
CoB has always had a bunch of people acting cuntish and spoiling the board. Some of the people complaining about cuntjsh behaviour now have been at the heart of cuntish behaviour in the past. Its just the way COB is and has always been. Learn to live with cunts should be the sites strap line
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 754
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:31 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 10:19:37 PM
CoB has always had a bunch of people acting cuntish and spoiling the board. Some of the people complaining about cuntjsh behaviour now have been at the heart of cuntish behaviour in the past. Its just the way COB is and has always been. Learn to live with cunts should be the sites strap line
"COB - A CUNTOPIA"
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 481
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:20 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:17:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:58:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:59:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:59:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:44:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Yours are ok mate, keep up the good work
I've never seen anyone use the
emoji with the kind of aplomb that MONKEH does.
He's an emoji savant.
No.
This one
This is his shit stirring favourite.
Masterful use of the Nigel there.
CHEERS MATE I LIKE YOU
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 441
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:43:47 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Logged
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...