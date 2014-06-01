Welcome,
July 23, 2020, 07:33:57 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Thunder & Nekder Back
Author
Topic: Thunder & Nekder Back (Read 35 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 884
Once in every lifetime
Thunder & Nekder Back
«
on:
Today
at 07:04:42 PM »
Some decent posts now.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 476
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:21:45 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 07:04:42 PM
Some decent posts now.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 736
Re: Thunder & Nekder Back
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:32:33 PM »
Have the pesky trolls been booted?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
