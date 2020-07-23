|
LEON TROTSKY
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 11
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Its amazing what teaboys hear.
And rent boys...
Jethro Tull
Speaking from experience are you?😀
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 11
Speaking from experience are you?😀
Nope but I bet you have walked like a cowboy once or twice 😜
Ural Quntz
I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x
Cheers baddad..
Swings in roundabouts? Sounds a bit fucking dangerous that like!
Jethro Tull
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that.
SORRY JETHRO I DIDN'T KNOW YER WERKED FOR HIM
Don't work for him directly Monkey' but its his money that pays me' been an interesting job over there but about had enough of it now' he's having a pub build in his grounds next but don't know if I want owt to do with it yet.
WILL THAT PUB BE OPEN FOR THE PUBLIC OR ONLY FOR MATES
Wondered about that myself with it being about 150 yards from his house.
Inglorious_Basterd
I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x
You sound like a bit of a ra ra cunt to me.
How about we look at replacing the out dated chairman, get shot of his small time cronies, get some financial backing into the club, this will then push us forward...
