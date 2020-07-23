Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 27, 2020, 02:14:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!  (Read 1376 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 281


View Profile
« on: July 23, 2020, 03:59:16 PM »
Obviously a lot to discuss! Wonder if they will agree a deal
Today?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 585

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 23, 2020, 04:02:30 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on July 23, 2020, 03:59:16 PM
Obviously a lot to discuss! Wonder if they will agree a deal
Today?


DON'T WORRY RIVERSIDE TRIFLE WILL BE ALONG SOON..... TO GIVE US ALL THE WRONG ITK INFO  👎🤡👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 281


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 23, 2020, 04:11:54 PM »
I thought he would be in the meeting......
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 585

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 23, 2020, 04:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on July 23, 2020, 04:11:54 PM
I thought he would be in the meeting......

YES HE IS CERTAINLY ITK....

IDIOT TROLL KNOWFUCKALL 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 253


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 23, 2020, 05:01:48 PM »
One year rolling contract to be confirmed tomorrow  :ponce: ITK
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 471


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 23, 2020, 05:26:40 PM »
Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 126


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 23, 2020, 05:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 23, 2020, 05:26:40 PM
Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.

You know fuck all Jon Snow

 monkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 569



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 23, 2020, 05:33:29 PM »
Its amazing how far we have drifted when Leeds are looking at their most exciting season for decades and we are pinning our hopes on Warnock
Logged
Chunts
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 471


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: July 23, 2020, 05:45:51 PM »
Beggars cant be choosers Im afraid.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 145



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM »
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 521


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 126


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: July 23, 2020, 07:29:28 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on July 23, 2020, 05:33:29 PM
Its amazing how far we have drifted when Leeds are looking at their most exciting season for decades and we are pinning our hopes on Warnock

I think life in general must make you amazed making comments like that
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 352



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: July 24, 2020, 09:02:01 PM »
It should be very simple even for Gibson.

Give warnock the contract he wants.
Give him all the money from player sales to buy who he wants.
Allow him total control over everything on the football side of things.

Sorted.

 :mido:
Logged
boro_boro_boro

Online Online

Posts: 11


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: July 24, 2020, 09:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles


And rent boys...
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 119



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: July 24, 2020, 09:37:19 PM »
If he gets the gig the only thing that is certain is that come next spring a big chunk of Boro fans will be giving him dogs abuse and screaming for his head
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 145



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: July 24, 2020, 09:47:40 PM »
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that. souey
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 145



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: July 24, 2020, 10:16:20 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on July 24, 2020, 09:05:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles


And rent boys...

Speaking from experience are you?😀
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
boro_boro_boro

Online Online

Posts: 11


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: July 24, 2020, 10:31:49 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 24, 2020, 10:16:20 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on July 24, 2020, 09:05:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles


And rent boys...

Speaking from experience are you?😀

Nope but I bet you have walked like a cowboy once or twice 😜
Logged
MrPorkandbean
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 51


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: July 24, 2020, 11:04:57 PM »
I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 521


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: July 24, 2020, 11:08:43 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 24, 2020, 09:47:40 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that. souey
SORRY JETHRO I DIDN'T KNOW YER WERKED FOR HIM  lost
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 145



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: July 25, 2020, 06:29:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 24, 2020, 11:08:43 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 24, 2020, 09:47:40 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that. souey
SORRY JETHRO I DIDN'T KNOW YER WERKED FOR HIM  lost
Don't work for him directly Monkey' but its his money that pays me' been an interesting job over there but about had enough of it now' he's having a pub build in his grounds next but don't know if I want owt to do with it yet.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 161



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: July 25, 2020, 07:05:04 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 24, 2020, 11:04:57 PM
I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x

 :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 815



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: July 25, 2020, 08:17:43 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 24, 2020, 11:04:57 PM
I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x

 :like:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 806


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: July 25, 2020, 08:58:04 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 24, 2020, 09:02:01 PM
It should be very simple even for Gibson.

Give warnock the contract he wants.
Give him all the money from player sales to buy who he wants.
Allow him total control over everything on the football side of things.

Sorted.

 :mido:

As easy as that, eh?
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 815



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: July 25, 2020, 08:59:25 AM »
Even for Gibson  souey
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 521


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: July 25, 2020, 09:00:34 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 25, 2020, 06:29:54 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 24, 2020, 11:08:43 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 24, 2020, 09:47:40 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that. souey
SORRY JETHRO I DIDN'T KNOW YER WERKED FOR HIM  lost
Don't work for him directly Monkey' but its his money that pays me' been an interesting job over there but about had enough of it now' he's having a pub build in his grounds next but don't know if I want owt to do with it yet.
WILL THAT PUB BE OPEN FOR THE PUBLIC OR ONLY FOR MATES lost
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 126


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: July 25, 2020, 09:34:06 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 24, 2020, 11:04:57 PM
I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x

Cheers baddad..

Swings in roundabouts? Sounds a bit fucking dangerous that like!

 mick
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 471


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: July 25, 2020, 10:11:15 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 23, 2020, 05:29:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 23, 2020, 05:26:40 PM
Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.

You know fuck all Jon Snow


I know as much as you.
 monkey
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 145



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: July 25, 2020, 01:23:40 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 25, 2020, 09:00:34 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 25, 2020, 06:29:54 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 24, 2020, 11:08:43 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 24, 2020, 09:47:40 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 23, 2020, 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2020, 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 23, 2020, 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that. souey
SORRY JETHRO I DIDN'T KNOW YER WERKED FOR HIM  lost
Don't work for him directly Monkey' but its his money that pays me' been an interesting job over there but about had enough of it now' he's having a pub build in his grounds next but don't know if I want owt to do with it yet.
WILL THAT PUB BE OPEN FOR THE PUBLIC OR ONLY FOR MATES lost
Wondered about that myself with it being about 150 yards from his house.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 471


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: July 25, 2020, 04:29:42 PM »
I think the pub is to be called The Woody's Return.
« Last Edit: July 25, 2020, 04:37:22 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 521


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: July 25, 2020, 04:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 25, 2020, 04:29:42 PM
I think the pub is to be called The Woody's Return.
  rava
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 470


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: July 25, 2020, 04:37:46 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 24, 2020, 11:04:57 PM
I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x

You sound like a bit of a ra ra cunt to me.

How about we look at replacing the out dated chairman, get shot of his small time cronies, get some financial backing into the club, this will then push us forward...
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 471


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: July 25, 2020, 04:40:35 PM »
Absolutely.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: July 25, 2020, 04:54:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 25, 2020, 08:59:25 AM
Even for Gibson  souey

He's made a couple of good decisions in about 15 seasons so yes, even for Gibson.

  :mido:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 352



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: July 25, 2020, 08:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 25, 2020, 04:29:42 PM
I think the pub is to be called The Woody's Return.
We've all had that after a come down.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 281


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:48:58 AM »
About time we had an announcement!! Not long till the next season starts and there is a helluva lot to do!
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 471


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:42:51 PM »
Maybe Gibson is busy trying to  attract some new investors.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 