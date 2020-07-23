|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I thought he would be in the meeting......
YES HE IS CERTAINLY ITK....
IDIOT TROLL KNOWFUCKALL 😂😂😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 6
|
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Its amazing what teaboys hear.
And rent boys...
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Jethro Tull
|
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Its amazing what teaboys hear.
And rent boys...
Speaking from experience are you?😀
|
|
|
|
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 6
|
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Its amazing what teaboys hear.
And rent boys...
Speaking from experience are you?😀
Nope but I bet you have walked like a cowboy once or twice 😜
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|