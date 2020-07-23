Bill Buxton

Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.

Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 23, 2020, 05:26:40 PM Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.



You know fuck all Jon Snow



"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Its amazing how far we have drifted when Leeds are looking at their most exciting season for decades and we are pinning our hopes on Warnock

Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.

Give warnock the contract he wants.



Give warnock the contract he wants.

Give him all the money from player sales to buy who he wants.

Allow him total control over everything on the football side of things.



Sorted.



It should be very simple even for Gibson.Give warnock the contract he wants.Give him all the money from player sales to buy who he wants.Allow him total control over everything on the football side of things.Sorted.

If he gets the gig the only thing that is certain is that come next spring a big chunk of Boro fans will be giving him dogs abuse and screaming for his head

I'm just pleased and heartened that Neil Warnock will be manager. Would I have felt the same 20 years ago, probably not. But football swings in roundabouts, Warnock would never have fitted the club 20 years ago. However, the game is up, the numbers aren't adding up. Back to basics. Good players who want to live around Teesside on a good salary playing decent football, what more could any fan want. No more mercenaries, no more trying to be something we will never ever be. Cut ya cloth. Hard to beat, hard to score against, and the occasional sublime move...Boro will challenge for promotion next season x