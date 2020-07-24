Welcome,
July 24, 2020, 09:55:56 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
Author
Topic: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting! (Read 524 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 277
Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:59:16 PM »
Obviously a lot to discuss! Wonder if they will agree a deal Today?
Today?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 541
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:30 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 03:59:16 PM
Obviously a lot to discuss! Wonder if they will agree a deal
Today?
DON'T WORRY RIVERSIDE TRIFLE WILL BE ALONG SOON..... TO GIVE US ALL THE WRONG ITK INFO 👎🤡👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 277
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:54 PM »
I thought he would be in the meeting......
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 541
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 04:11:54 PM
I thought he would be in the meeting......
YES HE IS CERTAINLY ITK....
IDIOT TROLL KNOWFUCKALL 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 253
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:01:48 PM »
One year rolling contract to be confirmed tomorrow ITK
ITK
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 462
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:40 PM »
Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 114
Pack o cunts
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 05:26:40 PM
Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.
You know fuck all Jon Snow
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Offline
Posts: 1 562
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:29 PM »
Its amazing how far we have drifted when Leeds are looking at their most exciting season for decades and we are pinning our hopes on Warnock
Logged
Chunts
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 462
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:45:51 PM »
Beggars cant be choosers Im afraid.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 134
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:02:46 PM »
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 483
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:03 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 114
Pack o cunts
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:28 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on
Yesterday
at 05:33:29 PM
Its amazing how far we have drifted when Leeds are looking at their most exciting season for decades and we are pinning our hopes on Warnock
I think life in general must make you amazed making comments like that
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 332
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:49:52 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Its amazing what teaboys hear.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 968
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:02:01 PM »
It should be very simple even for Gibson.
Give warnock the contract he wants.
Give him all the money from player sales to buy who he wants.
Allow him total control over everything on the football side of things.
Sorted.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 4
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Its amazing what teaboys hear.
And rent boys...
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 117
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:37:19 PM »
If he gets the gig the only thing that is certain is that come next spring a big chunk of Boro fans will be giving him dogs abuse and screaming for his head
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 134
Re: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:47:40 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT
Its amazing what teaboys hear.
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Loading...