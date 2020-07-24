Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 24, 2020, 09:55:56 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Gibbo and Warnock - a long meeting!  (Read 524 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 03:59:16 PM »
Obviously a lot to discuss! Wonder if they will agree a deal
Today?
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:02:30 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:59:16 PM
Obviously a lot to discuss! Wonder if they will agree a deal
Today?


DON'T WORRY RIVERSIDE TRIFLE WILL BE ALONG SOON..... TO GIVE US ALL THE WRONG ITK INFO  👎🤡👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:11:54 PM »
I thought he would be in the meeting......
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 04:11:54 PM
I thought he would be in the meeting......

YES HE IS CERTAINLY ITK....

IDIOT TROLL KNOWFUCKALL 😂😂😂😂😂😂
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:01:48 PM »
One year rolling contract to be confirmed tomorrow  :ponce: ITK
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:26:40 PM »
Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:26:40 PM
Dont expect Warnock to make silk purses out of sows ears. He needs to have complete authority to get rid of ALL the dross ( and there is a hell of a lot of it), and then build his own team.I hope he tells Gibbo that Bausor and Gill will have no part in bringing in players. Preferably those two idiots need binning. I suspect that Warnock will not accept anything less.

You know fuck all Jon Snow

 monkey
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:33:29 PM »
Its amazing how far we have drifted when Leeds are looking at their most exciting season for decades and we are pinning our hopes on Warnock
Chunts
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:45:51 PM »
Beggars cant be choosers Im afraid.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:02:46 PM »
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:21:03 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:29:28 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Yesterday at 05:33:29 PM
Its amazing how far we have drifted when Leeds are looking at their most exciting season for decades and we are pinning our hopes on Warnock

I think life in general must make you amazed making comments like that
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:49:52 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:02:01 PM »
It should be very simple even for Gibson.

Give warnock the contract he wants.
Give him all the money from player sales to buy who he wants.
Allow him total control over everything on the football side of things.

Sorted.

 :mido:
boro_boro_boro

« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles


And rent boys...
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:37:19 PM »
If he gets the gig the only thing that is certain is that come next spring a big chunk of Boro fans will be giving him dogs abuse and screaming for his head
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:47:40 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:49:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:21:03 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:02:46 PM
Gibson had no meeting today he was at home all day' Warnock stopping at his new mansion tonight.
STALKER ALERT  klins
Its amazing what teaboys hear.  charles
I speak with Gibbo all the time having been employed for the last 3 years on his house' tells me fuck-all about what's going on at the club to be honest' all he said after the last game was it's time to start afresh.I think every fucker knows that. souey
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
