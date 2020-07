Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 112Pack o cunts Most improved player? « on: Today at 03:37:33 PM » Ashley Fletcher can hold his head up this season despite having quiet spells



George Saville when played in the right position



Tavernier - when played



Johnny Howson - player of the season?



Struggling past those four though





- Spence

- Fletcher

- Coulson

- Tav

- Johnson after lockdown



This doesn't mean they were the best players or the full article yet but I think they all developed vs the start.



Fry seems to be stuck in reverse unfortunately.



Yeah - forgot Johnson. Best crosser of a ball we have



I watched the highlights of the first game vs Luton and he was pinging great crosses over all night







Posts: 1 589 Re: Most improved player? « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:41:05 PM » That Luton games seems years ago now!! He did look decent in that at the same time the writing was on the wall with how shite our defence was Logged

Posts: 40 311 Re: Most improved player? « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:27:06 PM » I reckon Fletcher closely followed by Tav, if they continue on the same trajectory well have two class championship players. Johnson has improved massively, Id play him before Coulson based on current form.



Posts: 42 568 Re: Most improved player? « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:59:05 PM » Spence and Coulson's final ball/decision making is fucking shite









Coulson has two assists to his name all season, Spence has a big fat zero



That's experience though isn't it?



They both have the talent to grow and good coaching will help.



Same goes for Wing really - there is something there thata good coach would bring out



