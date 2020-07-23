Welcome,
July 27, 2020, 04:27:57 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
GIVE ME STRENTGH
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 318
GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
on:
July 23, 2020, 01:39:07 PM »
THE BBC IS NOW IN MOURNING ABOUT THE RACIAL KILLING OF A FICTIONAL CHARACTER.
A FUCKING FICTIONAL CHARACTER
FUCK OFF BBC YOU UTTER CONTEMPTIBLE CUNTS.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-53470369
WE LIVE IN A COUNTRY SO RACIST WE HAVE TO MAKE UP RACIST KILLINGS TO UPSET ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 613
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #1 on:
July 23, 2020, 01:47:39 PM »
AND DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE GETTING BUMMED IN PRISON WITHOUT SOMEONE HAVING TO MAKE THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION !!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 178
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #2 on:
July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM »
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 613
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #3 on:
July 23, 2020, 02:15:39 PM »
Or just keep all your mental shit on one thread like Plaz does
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 074
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #4 on:
July 23, 2020, 02:58:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
Because hes a massive fucking snowflake who cant sleep at night if he doesnt whine about something every hour of the day.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 712
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #5 on:
July 23, 2020, 02:59:44 PM »
"A fictional character"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 815
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #6 on:
July 23, 2020, 04:07:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 23, 2020, 02:15:39 PM
Or just keep all your mental shit on one thread like Plaz does
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 613
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #7 on:
July 23, 2020, 06:50:27 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on July 23, 2020, 02:59:44 PM
"A fictional character"
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 499
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #8 on:
July 23, 2020, 08:43:53 PM »
Could always do a series on all the black lads murdered by other black lads.
Would run longer than fucking coronation street like.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 318
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #9 on:
July 23, 2020, 09:08:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 23, 2020, 01:47:39 PM
AND DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE GETTING BUMMED IN PRISON WITHOUT SOMEONE HAVING TO MAKE THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION !!
I'm sure you'd be the sisters first victim.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 318
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #10 on:
July 23, 2020, 09:09:31 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 318
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #11 on:
July 23, 2020, 09:10:44 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on July 23, 2020, 08:43:53 PM
Could always do a series on all the black lads murdered by other black lads.
Would run longer than fucking coronation street like.
Or a story of the hundreds of white kids stabbed to death by black youths. That could run for years too.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 253
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #12 on:
July 23, 2020, 09:40:36 PM »
Fucking embarrassing Bob why don't you fuck off
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 318
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #13 on:
July 23, 2020, 09:42:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 23, 2020, 09:40:36 PM
Fucking embarrassing Bob why don't you fuck off
Wow, rifle have you jumped off Liddles cock for long enough to notice little old me? I'm flattered
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 161
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #14 on:
July 23, 2020, 10:17:45 PM »
I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 082
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #15 on:
July 24, 2020, 12:06:33 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on July 23, 2020, 10:17:45 PM
I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath
Kriss was guilty, of been white
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 815
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #16 on:
July 24, 2020, 12:32:25 AM »
Go on son. Keep digging, you mad cunt.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 178
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #17 on:
July 24, 2020, 02:53:52 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 23, 2020, 09:09:31 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 253
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #18 on:
July 24, 2020, 06:49:07 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 24, 2020, 02:53:52 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 23, 2020, 09:09:31 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 499
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #19 on:
July 24, 2020, 07:13:15 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on July 23, 2020, 10:17:45 PM
I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 441
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #20 on:
July 24, 2020, 07:24:06 AM »
Well, it has certainly settled down on here after my little rest.
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
38red
Offline
Posts: 385
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #21 on:
July 24, 2020, 07:46:53 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 24, 2020, 06:49:07 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 24, 2020, 02:53:52 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 23, 2020, 09:09:31 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
I think that just about covers it!
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 074
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #22 on:
July 24, 2020, 07:51:29 AM »
Had a couple of pints last night Nekder?
Bang on what youre saying mind.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 161
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #23 on:
July 24, 2020, 08:06:22 AM »
Too many people on re sit on the fence too much, especially in drink
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 318
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #24 on:
July 24, 2020, 08:19:30 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 24, 2020, 02:53:52 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 23, 2020, 09:09:31 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
Tell you what then pal let's have it.
Time and place and we'll sort this if you're up for it?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 074
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #25 on:
July 24, 2020, 08:29:47 AM »
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 501
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #26 on:
July 24, 2020, 08:57:55 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 24, 2020, 02:53:52 AM
i should of found you and stove your fucking head in
Should have
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 178
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #27 on:
July 24, 2020, 09:29:09 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on July 24, 2020, 07:51:29 AM
Had a couple of pints last night Nekder?
Bang on what youre saying mind.
I do not drink
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 178
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #28 on:
July 24, 2020, 09:36:02 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 24, 2020, 08:19:30 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 24, 2020, 02:53:52 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 23, 2020, 09:09:31 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
Tell you what then pal let's have it.
Time and place and we'll sort this if you're up for it?
You fucking stupid mug. Do you think for 1 second you stand a fucking a chance? But what do i expect from a clown like you? Very reasonable argument knobhead. Your default position aint it? Just because someone does not follow your lunacy your immediate response? "Threats" cut no fucking ice with me ive dealt with idiots like you my whole adult working life and believe me there is scarier people out there than a little jumped up divvy like you.
But tell you what pm a place and time and i will happily take time out to teach you some fucking manners.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 499
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #29 on:
July 24, 2020, 09:57:57 AM »
Fucking class
Which school do you work at nedker?
And I that I was radged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 318
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #30 on:
July 24, 2020, 10:26:01 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 24, 2020, 09:36:02 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 24, 2020, 08:19:30 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 24, 2020, 02:53:52 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 23, 2020, 09:09:31 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 23, 2020, 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
Tell you what then pal let's have it.
Time and place and we'll sort this if you're up for it?
You fucking stupid mug. Do you think for 1 second you stand a fucking a chance? But what do i expect from a clown like you? Very reasonable argument knobhead. Your default position aint it? Just because someone does not follow your lunacy your immediate response? "Threats" cut no fucking ice with me ive dealt with idiots like you my whole adult working life and believe me there is scarier people out there than a little jumped up divvy like you.
But tell you what pm a place and time and i will happily take time out to teach you some fucking manners.
You threatened me gobshyte "when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in."
- but fair enough - PM'd.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 734
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #31 on:
July 24, 2020, 10:55:37 AM »
Looks like Bob's arse has fell out here like, go on Nekder lad
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 161
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #32 on:
July 24, 2020, 10:57:18 AM »
Quote from: towz on July 24, 2020, 10:55:37 AM
Looks like Bob's arse has fell out here like, go on Nekder lad
Looks like Bob's arse has
fell
fallen out here like, go on Nekder lad
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 499
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #33 on:
July 24, 2020, 12:09:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 24, 2020, 10:55:37 AM
Looks like Bob's arse has fell out here like, go on Nekder lad
Ill take your word for it given that youre the authority on arse falling out
Mind you, bobs saying he has PMd nekder so not sure how youve come to that conclusion.
(shit stirring emoji)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 613
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #34 on:
July 24, 2020, 06:36:00 PM »
has there been a meet up then??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 666
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #35 on:
July 24, 2020, 06:37:41 PM »
BOTH SOFT AS SHITE
KEYBOARD WARRIORS HIDING BEHIND A USERNAME
BEER ME BOYZ
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 521
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #36 on:
July 24, 2020, 06:38:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 24, 2020, 06:36:00 PM
has there been a meet up then??
STOP STIRRING THE SHITE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 666
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #37 on:
July 24, 2020, 06:40:11 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 24, 2020, 06:38:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 24, 2020, 06:36:00 PM
has there been a meet up then??
STOP STIRRING THE SHITE
BEER ME MONKS
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 613
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #38 on:
July 24, 2020, 06:48:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 24, 2020, 06:38:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 24, 2020, 06:36:00 PM
has there been a meet up then??
STOP STIRRING THE SHITE
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 853
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 03:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 23, 2020, 01:39:07 PM
THE BBC IS NOW IN MOURNING ABOUT THE RACIAL KILLING OF A FICTIONAL CHARACTER.
A FUCKING FICTIONAL CHARACTER
Anthony Walker was very real and murdered by racists. But let's not facts get in the way of you getting your knickers in a twist!
