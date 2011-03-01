|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
RiversideRifle
|
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
38red
|
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Its about the lad that was murdered by Joey Barton brother. The only "fictional" bit is his life if he had not been murdered you thick tin foil hat wearing, flat earth, BBC quoting,peado obsessive prick.
Its about time someone called you out you fucking boring conspiracy theorist prick.
Spread you fucking hate for EVERYTHING elsewhere (go and bore your 1000 "followers" on whatever bollocks you infest) because certain posters are fucking sick of your insane bollocks EVERY FUCKING DAY.
I aint worried about the BBC, Covid, BLM, Left wing, RWNJ,5G or any of that, i'm more concerned that there is fucking lunatics like you out there in communities, no wonder you have the time spout your bollocks because you must be shit scared to go outdoors, and your fucking obsession with "peado" stories is beyond belief ,and before you come back with your pseudo intellectual bollocks (because believe me i have got you sussed) all you ever have are things that you have read, you don't know the half of it.
I am fucking ashamed of myself for letting you go with the "nonce supporter" bollocks off you before when in reality i should of found you and stove your fucking head in.
I think that just about covers it!
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 07:48:26 AM by 38red »
|
Logged
|