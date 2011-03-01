THE BBC IS NOW IN MOURNING ABOUT THE RACIAL KILLING OF A FICTIONAL CHARACTER.A FUCKING FICTIONAL CHARACTERFUCK OFF BBC YOU UTTER CONTEMPTIBLE CUNTS.WE LIVE IN A COUNTRY SO RACIST WE HAVE TO MAKE UP RACIST KILLINGS TO UPSET ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE.

Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it? I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.

Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it? I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.

I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath

I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath