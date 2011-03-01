Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: GIVE ME STRENTGH  (Read 387 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 297


« on: Yesterday at 01:39:07 PM »
THE BBC IS NOW IN MOURNING ABOUT THE RACIAL KILLING OF A FICTIONAL CHARACTER.

A FUCKING FICTIONAL CHARACTER

FUCK OFF BBC YOU UTTER CONTEMPTIBLE CUNTS.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-53470369


WE LIVE IN A COUNTRY SO RACIST WE HAVE TO MAKE UP RACIST KILLINGS TO UPSET ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 42 574


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:47:39 PM »
AND DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE GETTING BUMMED IN PRISON WITHOUT SOMEONE HAVING TO MAKE THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION !!
nekder365
Posts: 2 174


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:11:16 PM »
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?

I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 574


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:15:39 PM »
Or just keep all your mental shit on one thread like Plaz does  :like: :beer:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 070


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:58:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:11:16 PM
why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?


Because hes a massive fucking snowflake who cant sleep at night if he doesnt whine about something every hour of the day.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 712


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:59:44 PM »
"A fictional character"

 souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 787



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:07:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:15:39 PM
Or just keep all your mental shit on one thread like Plaz does  :like: :beer:

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 574


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:50:27 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 02:59:44 PM
"A fictional character"

 souey


 souey souey souey
Don pepe
Posts: 471


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 PM »
Could always do a series on all the black lads murdered by other black lads.

Would run longer than fucking coronation street like.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 297


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:08:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:47:39 PM
AND DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE GETTING BUMMED IN PRISON WITHOUT SOMEONE HAVING TO MAKE THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION !!

I'm sure you'd be the sisters first victim.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 297


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:09:31 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?

I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.

Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 297


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:43:53 PM
Could always do a series on all the black lads murdered by other black lads.

Would run longer than fucking coronation street like.

Or a story of the hundreds of white kids stabbed to death by black youths. That could run for years too.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 252


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:40:36 PM »
Fucking embarrassing Bob why don't you fuck off  :lenin: :stairlift: :ponce:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 297


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:42:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 09:40:36 PM
Fucking embarrassing Bob why don't you fuck off  :lenin: :stairlift: :ponce:

Wow, rifle have you jumped off Liddles cock for long enough to notice little old me? I'm flattered 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 148



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 PM »
I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath
ccole
Posts: 4 081


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:06:33 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:17:45 PM
I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath





Kriss was guilty, of been white  souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 787



« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:32:25 AM »
Go on son. Keep digging, you mad cunt.  :nige:
