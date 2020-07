Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 297





Posts: 3 297 GIVE ME STRENTGH « on: Yesterday at 01:39:07 PM »



A FUCKING FICTIONAL CHARACTER



FUCK OFF BBC YOU UTTER CONTEMPTIBLE CUNTS.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-53470369





WE LIVE IN A COUNTRY SO RACIST WE HAVE TO MAKE UP RACIST KILLINGS TO UPSET ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE.



THE BBC IS NOW IN MOURNING ABOUT THE RACIAL KILLING OF A FICTIONAL CHARACTER.A FUCKING FICTIONAL CHARACTERFUCK OFF BBC YOU UTTER CONTEMPTIBLE CUNTS.WE LIVE IN A COUNTRY SO RACIST WE HAVE TO MAKE UP RACIST KILLINGS TO UPSET ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 574





Posts: 42 574 Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:47:39 PM » AND DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE GETTING BUMMED IN PRISON WITHOUT SOMEONE HAVING TO MAKE THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION !! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 174





Posts: 2 174 Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:11:16 PM » Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?



I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 574





Posts: 42 574 Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:15:39 PM » Or just keep all your mental shit on one thread like Plaz does Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 070





Posts: 5 070 Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:58:24 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:11:16 PM why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?





Because heís a massive fucking snowflake who canít sleep at night if he doesnít whine about something every hour of the day. Because heís a massive fucking snowflake who canít sleep at night if he doesnít whine about something every hour of the day. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 471





Posts: 471 Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 PM » Could always do a series on all the black lads murdered by other black lads.



Would run longer than fucking coronation street like. Logged