July 24, 2020, 01:41:49 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GIVE ME STRENTGH
Author
Topic: GIVE ME STRENTGH (Read 386 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 297
GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:39:07 PM »
THE BBC IS NOW IN MOURNING ABOUT THE RACIAL KILLING OF A FICTIONAL CHARACTER.
A FUCKING FICTIONAL CHARACTER
FUCK OFF BBC YOU UTTER CONTEMPTIBLE CUNTS.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-53470369
WE LIVE IN A COUNTRY SO RACIST WE HAVE TO MAKE UP RACIST KILLINGS TO UPSET ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 574
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:47:39 PM »
AND DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE GETTING BUMMED IN PRISON WITHOUT SOMEONE HAVING TO MAKE THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION !!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 174
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:11:16 PM »
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 574
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:15:39 PM »
Or just keep all your mental shit on one thread like Plaz does
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 070
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:58:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 02:11:16 PM
why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
Because hes a massive fucking snowflake who cant sleep at night if he doesnt whine about something every hour of the day.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 712
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:59:44 PM »
"A fictional character"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 787
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:07:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:15:39 PM
Or just keep all your mental shit on one thread like Plaz does
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 574
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:50:27 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Yesterday
at 02:59:44 PM
"A fictional character"
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 471
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:53 PM »
Could always do a series on all the black lads murdered by other black lads.
Would run longer than fucking coronation street like.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 297
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:47:39 PM
AND DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE GETTING BUMMED IN PRISON WITHOUT SOMEONE HAVING TO MAKE THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION !!
I'm sure you'd be the sisters first victim.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 297
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:09:31 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 02:11:16 PM
Its a fucking story based on on a real killing why fucking scour the BBC all the time if you fucking detest it?
I do wish you would fuck off with your insane opinions.
Its a fucking story you stupid cunt.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 297
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:44 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 08:43:53 PM
Could always do a series on all the black lads murdered by other black lads.
Would run longer than fucking coronation street like.
Or a story of the hundreds of white kids stabbed to death by black youths. That could run for years too.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 252
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:36 PM »
Fucking embarrassing Bob why don't you fuck off
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 297
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 09:40:36 PM
Fucking embarrassing Bob why don't you fuck off
Wow, rifle have you jumped off Liddles cock for long enough to notice little old me? I'm flattered
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 148
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:45 PM »
I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 081
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:06:33 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:17:45 PM
I look forward to the documentary about the racist murder of Kriss Donald that the BBC admitted it under-reported at the time. I will not be holding my breath
Kriss was guilty, of been white
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 787
Re: GIVE ME STRENTGH
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:32:25 AM »
Go on son. Keep digging, you mad cunt.
