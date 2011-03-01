Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 23, 2020, 05:14:03 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Scottish Independance
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Scottish Independance (Read 229 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 786
Scottish Independance
«
on:
Today
at 12:45:04 PM »
If you lived there would you vote for it?
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 522
Not big and not clever
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:50:00 PM »
No, I'd have to find someone else to blame then for being a vindictive grudge bearing miserable ginger twat.
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 437
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:56:19 PM »
Logged
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 464
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:56:51 PM »
I was quite strongly against last time but they can fuck off now as far as Im concerned. They are the minority and they had far too much to say post brexit and are still rattling in about independence. Fuck them right off and let them and their economy sink and none of the counts moving south of the border.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 287
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:41:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:45:04 PM
If you lived there would you vote for it?
If I lived there I'd hang myself.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 455
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:46:45 PM »
I couldnt put up with the incessant rain, whining accents and ugly women.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 394
WLM
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:52:03 PM »
If I lived there temporarily and was allowed to. I would vote for independence. Lets get a huge chunk of leftism out of our politics and make sure we have centre right governments for the rest of time.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:10:17 PM by maggiethatcherrulesok
»
Logged
WLM
Bruce*
Offline
Posts: 61
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:00:01 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 01:46:45 PM
I couldnt put up with the incessant rain, whining accents and ugly women.
Middlesbrough...
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 712
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:10:32 PM »
I can understand why they've wanted out. The London-centric nature of this country, particularly in media and politics is certainly driving a lot of resentment towards the capital and people are loathing the power and influence it has over the rest of the nation. Sometimes feel envious that they have a means to rid themselves of that. The rest of England doesn't.
SNP are disingenuous frauds though. Feel bad for the Scots who find independence attached to these lunatics and incapable of separating the two.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 455
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:33:51 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on
Today
at 03:00:01 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 01:46:45 PM
I couldnt put up with the incessant rain, whining accents and ugly women.
Middlesbrough...
Ever been to Glasgow?
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 14
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:41:23 PM »
If I was given a vote. I'd vote the whinging fuckers out.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 464
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:59:05 PM »
Would fuck labour though eh
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 710
Re: Scottish Independance
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:01:41 PM »
I reckon we should throw our lot in with the jocks, fuck the southern cunts
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...