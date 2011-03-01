Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 23, 2020, 05:14:03 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Scottish Independance  (Read 229 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 12:45:04 PM »
If you lived there would you vote for it?
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:50:00 PM »
No, I'd have to find someone else to blame then for being a vindictive grudge bearing miserable ginger twat.
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:56:19 PM »
 charles
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
Don pepe
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:56:51 PM »
I was quite strongly against last time but they can fuck off now as far as Im concerned. They are the minority and they had far too much to say post brexit and are still rattling in about independence. Fuck them right off and let them and their economy sink and none of the counts moving south of the border.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:41:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:45:04 PM
If you lived there would you vote for it?

If I lived there I'd hang myself.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:45 PM »
I couldnt put up with the incessant rain, whining accents and ugly women.
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:52:03 PM »
If I lived there temporarily and was allowed to.  I would vote for independence.  Lets get a huge chunk of leftism out of our politics and make sure we have centre right governments for the rest of time. :alf: souey :meltdown:
WLM
Bruce*
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:00:01 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:46:45 PM
I couldnt put up with the incessant rain, whining accents and ugly women.

Middlesbrough...
SmogOnTour
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:32 PM »
I can understand why they've wanted out. The London-centric nature of this country, particularly in media and politics is certainly driving a lot of resentment towards the capital and people are loathing the power and influence it has over the rest of the nation. Sometimes feel envious that they have a means to rid themselves of that. The rest of England doesn't.

SNP are disingenuous frauds though. Feel bad for the Scots who find independence attached to these lunatics and incapable of separating the two.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:33:51 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 03:00:01 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:46:45 PM
I couldnt put up with the incessant rain, whining accents and ugly women.

Middlesbrough...
Ever been to Glasgow?
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:41:23 PM »
If I was given a vote. I'd vote the whinging fuckers out.
Don pepe
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:59:05 PM »
Would fuck labour though eh
towz
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:01:41 PM »
 I reckon we should throw our lot in with the jocks, fuck the southern cunts
