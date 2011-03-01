PoliteDwarf

Re: Scottish Independance « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:50:00 PM » No, I'd have to find someone else to blame then for being a vindictive grudge bearing miserable ginger twat.

Johnny Thunder

Re: Scottish Independance « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:56:19 PM »

Don pepe

Re: Scottish Independance « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:56:51 PM » I was quite strongly against last time but they can fuck off now as far as Im concerned. They are the minority and they had far too much to say post brexit and are still rattling in about independence. Fuck them right off and let them and their economy sink and none of the counts moving south of the border.

Bill Buxton

Re: Scottish Independance « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:45 PM » I couldnt put up with the incessant rain, whining accents and ugly women.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Scottish Independance « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:52:03 PM » If I lived there temporarily and was allowed to. I would vote for independence. Lets get a huge chunk of leftism out of our politics and make sure we have centre right governments for the rest of time. « Last Edit: Today at 02:10:17 PM by maggiethatcherrulesok »

SmogOnTour

Re: Scottish Independance « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:32 PM » I can understand why they've wanted out. The London-centric nature of this country, particularly in media and politics is certainly driving a lot of resentment towards the capital and people are loathing the power and influence it has over the rest of the nation. Sometimes feel envious that they have a means to rid themselves of that. The rest of England doesn't.



SNP are disingenuous frauds though. Feel bad for the Scots who find independence attached to these lunatics and incapable of separating the two.