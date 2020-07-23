Welcome,
July 23, 2020, 11:46:44 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Do you respect wood?
Topic: Do you respect wood? (Read 73 times)
Ben G
Posts: 3 857
Do you respect wood?
Today
at 10:33:21 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17hnNOFaRH4
Tory Cunt
Posts: 12 411
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Do you respect wood?
Today
at 11:44:57 AM »
I bet you are fuckin bewty crack on a night out Ben lad.
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
