July 23, 2020, 08:38:42 AM
Author Topic: CLAYTON GOING OUT IN STYLE  (Read 224 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Today at 12:21:16 AM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/Clayts15

 
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:43:15 AM »
Good on him  :like:


Should go down an a Boro promotion legend. Even if the thick cunt cant even spell Neil  monkey
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:53:37 AM »
Did a job in our promotion season under Karanka. Since then he's been fucking horseshit
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:22:32 AM »
Unfortunately for the lad , the training karanka drummed into him never left when karanka did .
Lad done well overall foe mfc, wish him the best of luck
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:48:37 AM »
Shower of shite - glad to see the back of him.
