Author Topic: On reflection  (Read 480 times)
towz
Posts: 8 715


« on: Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM »
That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 297


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:40:29 PM »
You're right, it was.

FUCK OFF WOODGATE.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Posts: 10 481


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM »
COVID HAD FUCK ALL TO WITH A SHITE MANAGER AND PLAYERS AND GIBBO  oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 PM »
I like COVID more than WOODTWAT.

 oleary
towz
Posts: 8 715


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:44:11 PM »
YEs Woody was a fucking catastrophy
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 800


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:45:04 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM
That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid

Think yourself fortunate to have been nowhere near Ayresome Park in the mid-eighties then.
towz
Posts: 8 715


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM »
Before my time chief, thankfully by the sounds of it
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 461


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 PM »
Yes it was all Covids fault that Boro were once @gain the lowest scoring team in the League.
towz
Posts: 8 715


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:48:14 PM »
Here he goes  oleary
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 668



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:50:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:42:13 PM
I like COVID more than WOODTWAT.

 oleary


charles    charles    oleary
RedSteel
Posts: 9 572

UTB


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM
Before my time chief, thankfully by the sounds of it

You're 58yr Chris  :pd:

 mcl monkey
towz
Posts: 8 715


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:58:50 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:11:27 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM
Before my time chief, thankfully by the sounds of it

You're 58yr Chris  :pd:

 mcl monkey


WHo the fuck is Chris?  rava charles
Minge
Posts: 9 499

Superstar


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:16:44 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:45:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM
That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid

Think yourself fortunate to have been nowhere near Ayresome Park in the mid-eighties then.

Do the hustle
Bernie
Posts: 5 432


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:40:32 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:45:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM
That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid

Think yourself fortunate to have been nowhere near Ayresome Park in the mid-eighties then.

That was shite, but it was only the price of a couple of pints to go, so you werenøt that fussed. Nor were the club constantly sending you message telling you how great everything was.

Things have changed and people expect more now.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 297


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:44:28 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:45:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM
That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid

Think yourself fortunate to have been nowhere near Ayresome Park in the mid-eighties then.

My first game was in 86 I think. Was too young to know if the football was shyte or not.
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 14


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:23:08 AM »
I think the actual football was better then.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 148



« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:28:58 AM »
Woodgate was not the cause, he was one of a number of effects, just the latest one.

The club has been in decline for many years after failing to secure its place in the PL under Karanka. You cannot continue to run a club like an emperor that surrounds yourself with sycophants, cronies and friends. The wrong decisions are made and the business declines as a result. 
Ben G
Posts: 3 858


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:41:53 AM »
Free rim job ?
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 14


« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:08:52 AM »
The lack of financial support Karanka was given in the PL was criminal. Gibson has lost his balls.
Ben G
Posts: 3 858


« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:26:55 AM »
Karanka signed neigh on a dozen players over the course of that season (two windows).
Most bloody rubbish and cost a fortune.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 589


« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:29:34 AM »
Wasn't Karanka's biggest fan but he did a decent enough job and £10-15m in Jan would have made all the difference and saved Gibbo £Ms that he has spunked since.  We'll see if he's learnt any lessons soon enough when he makes his next manager decision.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 461


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:32:28 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:28:58 AM
Woodgate was not the cause, he was one of a number of effects, just the latest one.

The club has been in decline for many years after failing to secure its place in the PL under Karanka. You cannot continue to run a club like an emperor that surrounds yourself with sycophants, cronies and friends. The wrong decisions are made and the business declines as a result. 

This is the problem in a nutshell. It is called Steve Gibson.
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 14


« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:05:22 AM »
Karanka was given bargain basement shopping and on reflection it wasnt bad with what he had. If the club transfers were managed before and after Karanka as there were during his reign. We would not be in the mess we are.

Bernardo Espinosa free sold for about £m
Viktor Fischer    £3,800,000   sold for £3m.
Marten de Roon    £12,000,000 sold for about the same.
 Víctor Valdés   Free in and out.
Antonio Barragán    £3,000,000   
Gastón Ramírez   not sure we made a profit though
 Brad Guzan    free in and out
 Fábio not sure did okay
Adama Traoré   swap for Adomah would have made £30m if the club were not idiots
 Rudy Gestede   £6,000,000 terrible
 Patrick Bamford   Chelsea   £6,000,000   did okay sold £7m
Adlène Guedioura £4,500,000   joke. Desperation
 Negredo big wages did okay
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 697


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:38:53 AM »
Our away results and goals is better than most outside the top two and play off teams. Admittedly, Warnock's 4 wins away have bolstered that.

Our home  results are the 2nd bottom in the league.

The rot started way before Iateher. Southgate was the start followed by Strachan wasting millions on sweaty shite.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 786



« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 11:38:53 AM
Our away results and goals is better than most outside the top two and play off teams. Admittedly, Warnock's 4 wins away have bolstered that.

Our home  results are the 2nd bottom in the league.

The rot started way before Iateher. Southgate was the start followed by Strachan wasting millions on sweaty shite.

The crowd make them nervous
Don pepe
Posts: 471


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:11:55 PM »
Karanka was backed reasonably well. Its not Gibsons fault players dont want to come here like that Spanish lad we tried for in the January window. Karankas style of football was hardly gonna have agents kicking his door in trying to get their players in a boro shirt.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 800


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:57:45 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:29:34 AM
Wasn't Karanka's biggest fan but he did a decent enough job and £10-15m in Jan would have made all the difference and saved Gibbo £Ms that he has spunked since.  We'll see if he's learnt any lessons soon enough when he makes his next manager decision.

Gestede £6.5m
Bamford £6m
Guedioura £3.5m

Well theres your "£10-15m" plus some, right there!

All the difference, you say?  :meltdown:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 754



« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:33:35 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 10:57:45 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:29:34 AM
Wasn't Karanka's biggest fan but he did a decent enough job and £10-15m in Jan would have made all the difference and saved Gibbo £Ms that he has spunked since.  We'll see if he's learnt any lessons soon enough when he makes his next manager decision.

Gestede £6.5m
Bamford £6m
Guedioura £3.5m

Well theres your "£10-15m" plus some, right there!

All the difference, you say?  :meltdown:

That was a shockingly shite splurge.

 rava
