Bernie
That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid
Think yourself fortunate to have been nowhere near Ayresome Park in the mid-eighties then.
That was shite, but it was only the price of a couple of pints to go, so you werenøt that fussed. Nor were the club constantly sending you message telling you how great everything was.
Things have changed and people expect more now.
Pallys bar stool
I think the actual football was better then.
Pallys bar stool
The lack of financial support Karanka was given in the PL was criminal. Gibson has lost his balls.
Pallys bar stool
Karanka was given bargain basement shopping and on reflection it wasnt bad with what he had. If the club transfers were managed before and after Karanka as there were during his reign. We would not be in the mess we are.
Bernardo Espinosa free sold for about £m
Viktor Fischer £3,800,000 sold for £3m.
Marten de Roon £12,000,000 sold for about the same.
Víctor Valdés Free in and out.
Antonio Barragán £3,000,000
Gastón Ramírez not sure we made a profit though
Brad Guzan free in and out
Fábio not sure did okay
Adama Traoré swap for Adomah would have made £30m if the club were not idiots
Rudy Gestede £6,000,000 terrible
Patrick Bamford Chelsea £6,000,000 did okay sold £7m
Adlène Guedioura £4,500,000 joke. Desperation
Negredo big wages did okay
CLEM FANDANGO
Wasn't Karanka's biggest fan but he did a decent enough job and £10-15m in Jan would have made all the difference and saved Gibbo £Ms that he has spunked since. We'll see if he's learnt any lessons soon enough when he makes his next manager decision.
Gestede £6.5m
Bamford £6m
Guedioura £3.5m
Well theres your "£10-15m" plus some, right there!
All the difference, you say?
That was a shockingly shite splurge.
