towz

Posts: 8 715 On reflection « on: Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM » That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid Logged

monkeyman

Posts: 10 481 Re: On reflection « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM » COVID HAD FUCK ALL TO WITH A SHITE MANAGER AND PLAYERS AND GIBBO Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 14 754 Re: On reflection « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 PM »



towz

Posts: 8 715 Re: On reflection « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:44:11 PM » YEs Woody was a fucking catastrophy Logged

towz

Posts: 8 715 Re: On reflection « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM » Before my time chief, thankfully by the sounds of it Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 461 Re: On reflection « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 PM » Yes it was all Covids fault that Boro were once @gain the lowest scoring team in the League. Logged

towz

Posts: 8 715 Re: On reflection « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:48:14 PM » Here he goes Logged

Bernie

Posts: 5 432 Re: On reflection « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:40:32 AM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:45:04 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM That was the shitest season in living memory, fuck off covid



Think yourself fortunate to have been nowhere near Ayresome Park in the mid-eighties then.

That was shite, but it was only the price of a couple of pints to go, so you werenøt that fussed. Nor were the club constantly sending you message telling you how great everything was.



That was shite, but it was only the price of a couple of pints to go, so you werenøt that fussed. Nor were the club constantly sending you message telling you how great everything was.

Things have changed and people expect more now.

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 148 Re: On reflection « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:28:58 AM » Woodgate was not the cause, he was one of a number of effects, just the latest one.



The club has been in decline for many years after failing to secure its place in the PL under Karanka. You cannot continue to run a club like an emperor that surrounds yourself with sycophants, cronies and friends. The wrong decisions are made and the business declines as a result. Logged

Pallys bar stool

Posts: 14 Re: On reflection « Reply #18 on: Today at 10:08:52 AM » The lack of financial support Karanka was given in the PL was criminal. Gibson has lost his balls. Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 3 858 Re: On reflection « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:26:55 AM » Karanka signed neigh on a dozen players over the course of that season (two windows).

Most bloody rubbish and cost a fortune.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 589 Re: On reflection « Reply #20 on: Today at 10:29:34 AM » Wasn't Karanka's biggest fan but he did a decent enough job and £10-15m in Jan would have made all the difference and saved Gibbo £Ms that he has spunked since. We'll see if he's learnt any lessons soon enough when he makes his next manager decision. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 461 Re: On reflection « Reply #21 on: Today at 10:32:28 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:28:58 AM Woodgate was not the cause, he was one of a number of effects, just the latest one.



The club has been in decline for many years after failing to secure its place in the PL under Karanka. You cannot continue to run a club like an emperor that surrounds yourself with sycophants, cronies and friends. The wrong decisions are made and the business declines as a result.



This is the problem in a nutshell. It is called Steve Gibson. This is the problem in a nutshell. It is called Steve Gibson. Logged

Pallys bar stool

Posts: 14 Re: On reflection « Reply #22 on: Today at 11:05:22 AM » Karanka was given bargain basement shopping and on reflection it wasnt bad with what he had. If the club transfers were managed before and after Karanka as there were during his reign. We would not be in the mess we are.



Bernardo Espinosa free sold for about £m

Viktor Fischer £3,800,000 sold for £3m.

Marten de Roon £12,000,000 sold for about the same.

Víctor Valdés Free in and out.

Antonio Barragán £3,000,000

Gastón Ramírez not sure we made a profit though

Brad Guzan free in and out

Fábio not sure did okay

Adama Traoré swap for Adomah would have made £30m if the club were not idiots

Rudy Gestede £6,000,000 terrible

Patrick Bamford Chelsea £6,000,000 did okay sold £7m

Adlène Guedioura £4,500,000 joke. Desperation

Negredo big wages did okay Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 697Fred West ruined my wife Re: On reflection « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:38:53 AM » Our away results and goals is better than most outside the top two and play off teams. Admittedly, Warnock's 4 wins away have bolstered that.



Our home results are the 2nd bottom in the league.



The rot started way before Iateher. Southgate was the start followed by Strachan wasting millions on sweaty shite. Logged