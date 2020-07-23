Is he a good appointment long term though?

I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.

If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.



Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.



Brighton fucked Hughton off because his style was 'boring' you fucking idiot.I think it's time you fucked off again already, Mr Thunder.