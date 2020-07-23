Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 23, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 437


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #50 on: Today at 04:24:51 PM
You just fuckin keep out of this right.



 







 mcl
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
El Capitan
Posts: 42 574


Reply #51 on: Today at 04:25:41 PM
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 437


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #52 on: Today at 04:26:22 PM
Points wise I think they finished closer to us than Leeds.




 mcl
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 437


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #53 on: Today at 04:27:59 PM
Actually, 20 points each way. So not exactly smashing the league.



 mcl
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 437


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #54 on: Today at 04:31:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:13:34 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 04:10:01 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:12:38 PM
Is he a good appointment long term though?
I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.
If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.

Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.



Brighton fucked Hughton off because his style was 'boring' you fucking idiot.


souey    souey    rava



I think it's time you fucked off again already, Mr Thunder.


        monkey

Don't worry - it won't be long.

 



 mcl



I am away this weekend like.



 
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
towz
Posts: 8 715


Reply #55 on: Today at 04:38:14 PM
Have you been on the drink?  :nige:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 437


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #56 on: Today at 04:39:26 PM
Not yet towz lad.

Just so happy to be back amongst you thoroughly lovely people.





 mcl
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 437


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #57 on: Today at 04:57:09 PM
Looks like Hughton to Bristol City.


Come on Warnock lad. Get that ball booted in for the big spud striker.


 :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido:


 :alastair: :alastair: :alastair: :southcup: :southcup:


 :pope2:
Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?
Pile
Posts: 40 331



Reply #58 on: Today at 06:20:33 PM
Huddersfield just got Bielsas old assistant at Leeds.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 40 331



Reply #59 on: Today at 08:05:29 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 09:48:56 PM
I'm happy Barnsley stayed up. Probably my favourite away day.


:like:    :beer:    :beer:
https://twitter.com/_declanrice/status/1286038627219374081?s=10 beauty  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Mickgaz

Posts: 32


Reply #60 on: Today at 09:55:18 PM
If Woodgate ever gets back at the boro in any capacity even fucking tea boy then it will be official Gibson has finally lost the fucking plot  :meltdown:
Minge
Posts: 9 499

Superstar


Reply #61 on: Today at 10:59:24 PM
If Klopp came in with pep and mourinho as no2 and 3
Its middlesbrough, wed still be shit 70%of the time , never amount to bastard anything .
