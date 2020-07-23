Welcome,
July 23, 2020, 11:43:19 PM
Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
Topic: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up (Read 842 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 437
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 04:24:51 PM »
You just fuckin keep out of this right.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 574
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 04:25:41 PM »
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 437
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 04:26:22 PM »
Points wise I think they finished closer to us than Leeds.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 437
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 04:27:59 PM »
Actually, 20 points each way. So not exactly smashing the league.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 437
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 04:31:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:13:34 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 04:10:01 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 12:12:38 PM
Is he a good appointment long term though?
I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.
If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.
Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.
Brighton fucked Hughton off because his style was 'boring' you fucking idiot.
I think it's time you fucked off again already, Mr Thunder.
Don't worry - it won't be long.
I am away this weekend like.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 715
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 04:38:14 PM »
Have you been on the drink?
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 437
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 04:39:26 PM »
Not yet towz lad.
Just so happy to be back amongst you thoroughly lovely people.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 437
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 04:57:09 PM »
Looks like Hughton to Bristol City.
Come on Warnock lad. Get that ball booted in for the big spud striker.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 331
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 06:20:33 PM »
Huddersfield just got Bielsas old assistant at Leeds.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 331
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 08:05:29 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 09:48:56 PM
I'm happy Barnsley stayed up. Probably my favourite away day.
https://twitter.com/_declanrice/status/1286038627219374081?s=10
beauty
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 32
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 09:55:18 PM »
If Woodgate ever gets back at the boro in any capacity even fucking tea boy then it will be official Gibson has finally lost the fucking plot
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 499
Superstar
Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 10:59:24 PM »
If Klopp came in with pep and mourinho as no2 and 3
Its middlesbrough, wed still be shit 70%of the time , never amount to bastard anything .
