Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 PM »













Best appointment the Club will make for years.



I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least well stop paying over the odds and theres a massive rebuild required.



I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least well stop paying over the odds and theres a massive rebuild required.

Dont normally drink on a school night but Im gonna smash a few beers right now.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 PM » Problem at the club is bigger than one mans job.



Starts with Gibson as shit runs down river.

Get rid of the dour clique and get professional motivators in, not Gibsons local chums turning up as if its a shift at a warehouse

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:14:48 PM »



Would have taken anything jake to be honest. It is sad that we are celebrating staying up, just shows how far we have fallen. I do hope warnock stays on, and brings us back to a side that at least isnt the lowest scoring in the league. We need to get away from the defensive style that has crippled us for so long.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 PM » Of course, I'd take it if needed. Thank fuck we didn't.





I don't care about a defensive style as long we're regularly picking up Points. I'm confident if we keep Warnock, we'll do that.



We were in this mess because the Club Hierarchy put a moron in charge who was so out of his depth, it was blatant incompetence from all involved.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 PM »





I don't care about a defensive style as long we're regularly picking up Points. I'm confident if we keep Warnock, we'll do that.



We were in this mess because the Club Hierarchy put a moron in charge who was so out of his depth, it was blatant incompetence from all involved.



Woodgate was a disaster that we all seen apart from Gibbo. It was a huge gamble on his part and it was a clear cost saving measure, nothing more or less. We have a chance now if Warnock's input is adhered to.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #28 on: Today at 07:14:21 AM » He wont be our manager next season .



Too small a club in a shithole part of the uk .



Unless hes given a minimum £60million to blow

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #30 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM » If Warnock average points per game was across the whole season we would of finished 8th missed the playoffs by one point. Thats with one fucking centre back and half a squad missing with very little time to drill some belief, tactics and shape into the rest of the numpties. Its absolutely essential he stays.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #31 on: Today at 11:41:36 AM » It's a no brainer to keep Warnock.



He's a breath of fresh air. He's delivered.



He would sort the root and branch decay.



Tough pill for Gibbo and his sycophants but needs doing.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #32 on: Today at 12:12:38 PM »

I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.

If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.



Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.









Or we could get Pearson to fuckin headlock Gibbo and Tell Bauser he is a fuckin interfering spick cunt.







Is he a good appointment long term though?

I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.

If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.

Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.

Or we could get Pearson to fuckin headlock Gibbo and Tell Bauser he is a fuckin interfering spick cunt.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #33 on: Today at 01:07:30 PM »

I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.

If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.



Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.









Or we could get Pearson to fuckin headlock Gibbo and Tell Bauser he is a fuckin interfering spick cunt.









Is he a good appointment long term though?I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.Or we could get Pearson to fuckin headlock Gibbo and Tell Bauser he is a fuckin interfering spick cunt.

This is the problem with many boro fans, need a dose of reality - Warnock style may not be crowd pleasing but for now a team that is organised, cohesive and hard working to make us competitive should be more than enough. Managers that produce teams that play pretty football and get results consistently are like rocking horse shit. So fucking sick of watching a boro team with no sense of purpose. Like someone said earlier, were an unfashionable team In the arse end of nowhere with a chairman with relatively shallow pockets who employs his mates to make critical decisions. Were not the most attractive of prospects are we. Ill be happy for Warnock to stay a couple of years and steady the ship and then hopefully get another experienced manager albeit a bit younger.

Posts: 12 416Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #34 on: Today at 01:15:13 PM »

Lets just make do with another fuckin dinosaur like Pulis.







Fuck it then. Lets not even try to be ambitious.Lets just make do with another fuckin dinosaur like Pulis. Logged Has Crocky lad been bulldozed by Steve the cunt?

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #35 on: Today at 01:18:47 PM » Im hoping Warnocks football wont be as bad as Pulis.





It will be direct, but that doesnt mean it has to be negative.









It will be direct, but that doesnt mean it has to be negative.

The first goal yesterday was decent, and actually scored by a midfielder who wouldnt have been allowed anywhere near the opposition box under the dinosaur