|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.
Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?
Asking for a friend.
Free?
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.
Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?
Asking for a friend.
Free?
Well..... the spunk is.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.
Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?
Asking for a friend.
Free?
Well..... the spunk is.
laughed
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
|
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 30
|
He wont be our manager next season .
Too small a club in a shithole part of the uk .
Unless hes given a minimum £60million to blow
I think even he had £60 million to blow FFP rules would put a stop to those plans
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Johnny Thunder
|
Is he a good appointment long term though?
I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.
If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.
Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.
Or we could get Pearson to fuckin headlock Gibbo and Tell Bauser he is a fuckin interfering spick cunt.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
Is he a good appointment long term though?
I'm not so sure. I can see his style of football being hated by the majority of fans if it doesn't give us immediate success. Then he leaves and we have his players to get shot and start again.
If money is available, I'd rather we go all out for Chris Hughton and stick with a more sensible and longer term transition.
Cheers Neil lad, here's your saviour bonus. See ye later lad.
Or we could get Pearson to fuckin headlock Gibbo and Tell Bauser he is a fuckin interfering spick cunt.
This is the problem with many boro fans, need a dose of reality - Warnock style may not be crowd pleasing but for now a team that is organised, cohesive and hard working to make us competitive should be more than enough. Managers that produce teams that play pretty football and get results consistently are like rocking horse shit. So fucking sick of watching a boro team with no sense of purpose. Like someone said earlier, were an unfashionable team In the arse end of nowhere with a chairman with relatively shallow pockets who employs his mates to make critical decisions. Were not the most attractive of prospects are we. Ill be happy for Warnock to stay a couple of years and steady the ship and then hopefully get another experienced manager albeit a bit younger.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|