Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 PM »













Best appointment the Club will make for years.



I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least well stop paying over the odds and theres a massive rebuild required.



I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least well stop paying over the odds and theres a massive rebuild required.

Dont normally drink on a school night but Im gonna smash a few beers right now.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 PM » Problem at the club is bigger than one mans job.



Starts with Gibson as shit runs down river.

Get rid of the dour clique and get professional motivators in, not Gibsons local chums turning up as if its a shift at a warehouse

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:14:48 PM »



Would have taken anything jake to be honest. It is sad that we are celebrating staying up, just shows how far we have fallen. I do hope warnock stays on, and brings us back to a side that at least isnt the lowest scoring in the league. We need to get away from the defensive style that has crippled us for so long.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 PM » Of course, I'd take it if needed. Thank fuck we didn't.





I don't care about a defensive style as long we're regularly picking up Points. I'm confident if we keep Warnock, we'll do that.



We were in this mess because the Club Hierarchy put a moron in charge who was so out of his depth, it was blatant incompetence from all involved.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 PM »





I don't care about a defensive style as long we're regularly picking up Points. I'm confident if we keep Warnock, we'll do that.



We were in this mess because the Club Hierarchy put a moron in charge who was so out of his depth, it was blatant incompetence from all involved.



Woodgate was a disaster that we all seen apart from Gibbo. It was a huge gamble on his part and it was a clear cost saving measure, nothing more or less. We have a chance now if Warnock's input is adhered to.

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #28 on: Today at 07:14:21 AM » He wont be our manager next season .



Too small a club in a shithole part of the uk .



Unless hes given a minimum £60million to blow

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #30 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM » If Warnock average points per game was across the whole season we would of finished 8th missed the playoffs by one point. Thats with one fucking centre back and half a squad missing with very little time to drill some belief, tactics and shape into the rest of the numpties. Its absolutely essential he stays.