July 23, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up
Jake Andrews
Yesterday at 09:26:59 PM
Best appointment the Club will make for years.


:mido:    :mido:    :mido:


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:28:38 PM
Arise, Sir Warnock of The Riverside.
Tory Cunt
towz
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:29:55 PM
Agreed, 10 year contract  charles
Jake Andrews
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:31:48 PM



mick        klins 
towz
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:32:46 PM
Neil Warnock's corpse will be a better manager than Woody
Pile
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 09:26:59 PM
Best appointment the Club will make for years.


:mido:    :mido:    :mido:


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:
:like:

I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least well stop paying over the odds and theres a massive rebuild required.

Dont normally drink on a school night but Im gonna smash a few beers right now.
towz
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:34:33 PM
Gerrem down yer Piley lad  :like:  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
El Capitan
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:36:32 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?


 mick
Jake Andrews
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:48:56 PM
I'm happy Barnsley stayed up. Probably my favourite away day.


:like:    :beer:    :beer:
towz
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 09:48:56 PM
I'm happy Barnsley stayed up. Probably my favourite away day.


:like:    :beer:    :beer:

I like Barnsley, the incomprehensible Yorkshire bastards  :like:
RedSteel
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:53:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:32:57 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 09:26:59 PM
Best appointment the Club will make for years.


:mido:    :mido:    :mido:


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:
:like:

I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least well stop paying over the odds and theres a massive rebuild required.

Dont normally drink on a school night but Im gonna smash a few beers right now.

Same here, im having a few and have a conference call 8am 
Bud Wiser
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 09:48:56 PM
I'm happy Barnsley stayed up. Probably my favourite away day.


:like:    :beer:    :beer:

Delighted for them considering they were dead & buried after 92 minutes of their last match.
Logged
Rediculous
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 PM
Problem at the club is bigger than one mans job.

Starts with Gibson as shit runs down river.
Get rid of the dour clique and get professional motivators in, not Gibsons local chums turning up as if its a shift at a warehouse
monkeyman
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 PM
JUST GOING TO SAMPLE MY UKRANIAN VODKA  ITS CALLED LEMBERG HIGH QUALITY  oleary
RedSteel
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:07:26 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:04:21 PM
JUST GOING TO SAMPLE MY UKRANIAN VODKA  ITS CALLED LEMBERG HIGH QUALITY  oleary

Rough as a badgers arse in the morning  klins

Nice vodka though  mcl
Jake Andrews
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 PM
Thank fuck we didn't need Dirty Leeds to save us. We'd never hear the end of it.
RedSteel
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:14:48 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 10:09:02 PM
Thank fuck we didn't need Dirty Leeds to save us. We'd never hear the end of it.

Would have taken anything jake to be honest. It is sad that we are celebrating staying up, just shows how far we have fallen. I do hope warnock stays on, and brings us back to a side that at least isnt the lowest scoring in the league. We need to get away from the defensive style that has crippled us for so long.
Pile
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.
Jake Andrews
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 PM
Of course, I'd take it if needed. Thank fuck we didn't.


I don't care about a defensive style as long we're regularly picking up Points. I'm confident if we keep Warnock, we'll do that.

We were in this mess because the Club Hierarchy put a moron in charge who was so out of his depth, it was blatant incompetence from all involved.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.

Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?

 :pd:

Asking for a friend.
monkeyman
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:07:26 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:04:21 PM
JUST GOING TO SAMPLE MY UKRANIAN VODKA  ITS CALLED LEMBERG HIGH QUALITY  oleary

Rough as a badgers arse in the morning  klins

Nice vodka though  mcl
NEVER TRIED IT THANKS FOR THE HEADS UP JUST HAD 4 TINS OF BAVARIA HERE WE GO FUCK WORK I WILL BE THERE NEVER LATE NEVER ABSENT  klins
RedSteel
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 10:29:28 PM
Of course, I'd take it if needed. Thank fuck we didn't.


I don't care about a defensive style as long we're regularly picking up Points. I'm confident if we keep Warnock, we'll do that.

We were in this mess because the Club Hierarchy put a moron in charge who was so out of his depth, it was blatant incompetence from all involved.

Woodgate was a disaster that we all seen apart from Gibbo. It was a huge gamble on his part and it was a clear cost saving measure, nothing more or less. We have a chance now if Warnock's input is adhered to.
Pile
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:30:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.

Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?

 :pd:

Asking for a friend.
Free?
RedSteel
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:37:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:34:30 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:07:26 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:04:21 PM
JUST GOING TO SAMPLE MY UKRANIAN VODKA  ITS CALLED LEMBERG HIGH QUALITY  oleary

Rough as a badgers arse in the morning  klins

Nice vodka though  mcl
NEVER TRIED IT THANKS FOR THE HEADS UP JUST HAD 4 TINS OF BAVARIA HERE WE GO FUCK WORK I WILL BE THERE NEVER LATE NEVER ABSENT  klins
The ukraine vod i had was spot on  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:44:02 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:37:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:30:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.

Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?

 :pd:

Asking for a friend.
Free?

Well..... the spunk is.
El Capitan
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:44:02 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:37:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:30:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.

Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?

 :pd:

Asking for a friend.
Free?

Well..... the spunk is.



 monkey monkey laughed
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:44:02 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:37:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:30:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:35:38 PM
Thought you crab fat boys only drank pink gin ?
I will drink anything alcoholic to be fair.

Would you drink spunk mixed with Baileys?

 :pd:

Asking for a friend.
Free?

Well..... the spunk is.


 mick charles charles
Minge
Reply #28 on: Today at 07:14:21 AM
He wont be our manager next season .

Too small a club in a shithole part of the uk .

Unless hes given a minimum £60million to blow
Mickgaz

Reply #29 on: Today at 09:25:58 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:14:21 AM
He wont be our manager next season .

Too small a club in a shithole part of the uk .

Unless hes given a minimum £60million to blow


I think even he had £60 million to blow FFP rules would put a stop to those plans  :alf:
Priv
Reply #30 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM
If Warnock average points per game was across the whole season we would of finished 8th missed the playoffs by one point. Thats with one fucking centre back and half a squad missing with very little time to drill some belief, tactics and shape into the rest of the numpties. Its absolutely essential he stays.
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #31 on: Today at 11:41:36 AM
It's a no brainer to keep Warnock.

He's a breath of fresh air. He's delivered.

He would sort the root and branch decay.

Tough pill for Gibbo and his sycophants but needs doing.
 
