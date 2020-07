Pile

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:32:57 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 09:26:59 PM













Best appointment the Club will make for years.



I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least weíll stop paying over the odds and thereís a massive rebuild required.



I reckon he could lift the grey clouds over the club. Transfer news could become interested because at least weíll stop paying over the odds and thereís a massive rebuild required.

Donít normally drink on a school night but Iím gonna smash a few beers right now.

Rediculous

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:59:08 PM » Problem at the club is bigger than one mans job.



Starts with Gibson as shit runs down river.

Get rid of the dour clique and get professional motivators in, not Gibsonís local chums turning up as if itís a shift at a warehouse

RedSteel

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:14:48 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 10:09:02 PM Thank fuck we didn't need Dirty Leeds to save us. We'd never hear the end of it.



Would have taken anything jake to be honest. It is sad that we are celebrating staying up, just shows how far we have fallen. I do hope warnock stays on, and brings us back to a side that at least isnt the lowest scoring in the league. We need to get away from the defensive style that has crippled us for so long.

Jake Andrews

Re: Neil Warnock - Sign Him Up « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:29:28 PM » Of course, I'd take it if needed. Thank fuck we didn't.





I don't care about a defensive style as long we're regularly picking up Points. I'm confident if we keep Warnock, we'll do that.



We were in this mess because the Club Hierarchy put a moron in charge who was so out of his depth, it was blatant incompetence from all involved.