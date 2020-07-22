Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 22, 2020, 09:42:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Happy days  (Read 42 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 296



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:25:44 PM »
Right Gibbo, sign Warnock up for the next two years.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 454


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:43 PM »
Hope so and I hope the guy hits the ducking place - especially the likes of gill and bausor
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 296



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:35:25 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:33:43 PM
Hope so and I hope the guy hits the ducking place - especially the likes of gill and bausor
:like:

Hopefully next season under Warnock will erase the shit year weve all had, following Boro and life in general. Get it done MrGibson.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 467


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:36:25 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:33:43 PM
Hope so and I hope the guy hits the ducking place - especially the likes of gill and bausor
THATS BEEN THE BIGGEST PROBLEM SINCE BAUSOR CAME INTO THE CLUB ITS ALL BEEN DOWNHILL I WOULD LUV TO KNOCK THE SMARMY CUNT OUT  :meltdown:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 