July 22, 2020, 09:42:24 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Happy days
Author
Topic: Happy days (Read 42 times)
Pile
Happy days
Today
at 09:25:44 PM
Right Gibbo, sign Warnock up for the next two years.
Don pepe
Re: Happy days
Today
at 09:33:43 PM
Hope so and I hope the guy hits the ducking place - especially the likes of gill and bausor
Pile
Re: Happy days
Today
at 09:35:25 PM
Hopefully next season under Warnock will erase the shit year weve all had, following Boro and life in general. Get it done MrGibson.
monkeyman
Re: Happy days
Today
at 09:36:25 PM
THATS BEEN THE BIGGEST PROBLEM SINCE BAUSOR CAME INTO THE CLUB ITS ALL BEEN DOWNHILL I WOULD LUV TO KNOCK THE SMARMY CUNT OUT
