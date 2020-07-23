Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 23, 2020, 11:46:28 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Katie Hopkins
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Katie Hopkins (Read 278 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 994
Katie Hopkins
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:35 PM »
Fuck sake man
https://www.facebook.com/698276740/posts/10156909084331741/
Logged
#alllivesmatter
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: Katie Hopkins
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:09:29 AM »
The background she has and having to sell her soul to the worst in society for a few quid. Funny in parts though.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 697
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Katie Hopkins
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:42:07 AM »
Johnny would
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 411
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Katie Hopkins
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:44:19 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...