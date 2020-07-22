Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Not even a match thread  (Read 83 times)
Gramsci
Posts: 8 183



« on: Today at 07:36:58 PM »
 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 513

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:40:27 PM »
SO PUT ONE UP 👍

DON'T WORRY WE CAN'T GO DOWN 👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Gramsci
Posts: 8 183



« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:43:15 PM »
Right then Lids (hope you and yours are keeping well by the way)
Here is an official, unofficial match thread

McNair hits the post...Brum and Uddersfield losing  :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 513

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:45:36 PM »
J MURPHY JUST SCORED  😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
El Capitan
Posts: 42 536


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:36:58 PM





Fuck off
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 559

UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:48:32 PM »
Welcome back Gramsci.

Even 1 down, other games are currently going our way. We haven't played bad, unlucky deflection for their goal.

Good to see Tav coming on  :like:

Fuck me we should be level  lost
Gramsci
Posts: 8 183



« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:51:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:47:05 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:36:58 PM





Fuck off

Have you become the board's hard man since I have been away or summa. Doesn't suit you lad  :ponce:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 536


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:51:36 PM »
Only joking me owld fruit  :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 559

UTB


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:52:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:51:36 PM
Only joking me owld fruit  :ponce:

 :ponce: mcl
Gramsci
Posts: 8 183



« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:53:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:51:36 PM
Only joking me owld fruit  :ponce:

Phew, thought you had started wearing a tin foil hat after being groomed by Bobup and his mates  klins
El Capitan
Posts: 42 536


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:54:09 PM »
Lovely goal  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 40 290



« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:54:21 PM »
Fucking get in.  :mido:

They look absolutely awful.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 559

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:54:44 PM »
Deserved that  :mido:
Pile
Posts: 40 290



« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:55:41 PM »
Hope tav gets one tonight, hes playing really well.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
